Highland Park’s 22-1 region finalists led the selections on the All-District 13-5A girls soccer team.
The Scots claimed five of the top nine honors including most valuable player (Quinn Cornog), defensive MVP (Maja Davison), offensive midfielder of the year (EmJ Cox), defensive midfielder of the year (Amelia Stevens) and coach of the year (Jackie Hlavaty).
Highland Park’s only loss was 2-1 to Frisco Wakeland in the region finals.
Forney’s district runner-ups claimed two top honors as Delany Welch was named the defensive MVP and Kasey Carter earned the utility player of the year award.
West Mesquite sophomore Emilia Compian claimed the top goalkeeper award and the newcomer of the year honor went to North Forney freshman midfielder Ellen VanCaenegem.
Royse City, which earned a playoff spot with a fourth-place finish, claimed four first-team selections with defender Jasmin Ventura, goalkeeper Lillian Weber, forward Trinity Hernandez and forward Jaleigh Hamilton.
Senior defender Mariah Rios and freshman midfielder Carolina Jasso earned first-team honors for Greenvillle.
Greenville’s Bella Ruelas and Caroline Bowers made the second team.
Royse City’s second-team selections included defenders Josilyn Lupercio and Victoria Torres and midfielders Sydney Tate and Abbie Wetzel.
All-District 13-5A
Girls Soccer Team
Most valuable player — Quinn Cornog, Highland Park, Sr., midfielder
Offensive MVP — Maja Davison, Highland Park, Sr., midfielder
Defensive MVP — Delany Welch, Forney, Sr., defensive midfielder
Offensive midfielder — EmJ Cox, Highland Park, Sr.
Defensive midfielder — Amelia Stevens, Highland Park, Sr.
Goalkeeper — Emilia Compian, West Mesquite, Soph.
Utility — Kasey Carter, Forney, Jr., M/F
Newcomer of the year — Ellen VanCaenegem, North Forney, Fr.
Coach of the year — Jackie Hlavaty, Highland Park
FIRST TEAM
D Keller Matise Highland Park Sr.
D Hattie Patterson Highland Park So.
F Kylie Bell Highland Park Jr.
S Maddy McNeely Highland Park Sr.
D Olivia Walker Highland Park Sr.
F Chloe Chadwick Forney Jr.
F Fallon Weatherford Forney Jr.
M Blanca Salazar Forney So.
G Paige Lewis Forney Jr.
G Elysa Apen Mesquite Poteet Fr.
F Desiree Narvaez Mesquite Poteet So.
M Karly Munoz Mesquite Poteet So.
M Jasmine Porras Mesquite Poteet So.
D Jasmin Ventura Royse City Sr.
G Lillian Weber Royse City Jr.
F Trinity Hernandez Royse City Jr.
F Jaleigh Hamilton Royse City So.
M Fabiola Diaz North Forney Sr.
F Janae Porter North Forney Sr.
D Cambree Delagarza North Forney Jr.
F Juliana Vasquez North Forney Fr.
F Meadow Grimaldo Crandall Sr.
M Melayna Murry Crandall Fr.
D Jenna Garcia Crandall Sr.
D Emily Bromley Crandall Fr.
D Justus Bustamante West Mesquite Jr.
M Stephanie Velazquez West Mesquite Jr.
D Mariah Rios Greenville Sr.
M Carolina Jasso Greenville Fr.
SECOND TEAM
M Josie Hart Highland Park Sr.
M Parker Hart Highland Park Jr.
G Claire Binns Highland Park So.
M-D Elise Borders Highland Park Jr.
M-D Loran Johansen Highland Park Jr.
D Bella Enriquez Forney Sr.
D Kloe Brown Forney Fr.
D Allie Cifuentes Forney Fr.
D Megan Wills Forney Sr.
D Hannah Purl Forney So.
D Diana Lopez Mesquite Poteet Sr.
M Metzi Munoz Mesquite Poteet Sr.
M Sam Pena Mesquite Poteet Fr.
D Lauren Gambin Mesquite Poteet So.
D Josilyn Lupercio Royse City Jr.
D Victoria Torres Royse City So.
M Sydney Tate Royse City So.
M Abbie Wetzel Royse City Fr.
G Abeni Valez North Forney Sr.
D Mia Alfaro North Forney Sr.
D Katrice Blakely North Forney So.
F Jacey Cerna Crandall Jr.
D Gracie Hardman Crandall Fr.
M Bethany Cone Crandall Fr.
G Muna Nnadozie Crandall Jr.
M Natalie Valadez West Mesquite Jr.
D Daniella Martinez West Mesquite Fr.
M Bella Ruelas Greenville Jr.
F Caroline Bowers Greenville Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Highland Park: M Hattie Speicher, So.; M Kassity Garrett, Sr.; D Keri McCue, Sr.; F Elise Neddleman, Jr.
Forney: M Corina Salazar, Jr.; Kaitlyn Johnson, So.; D Gabby Garza, So.
Mesquite Poteet: D Hazel Juarez, Sr.; F Monica Basaldua, So.; G Alexa Flores, Fr. M Grace Merrifield, So.
Royse City: F Mayla Aguilar, Sr.; F Breanna Guzman, So.; M Belen Beltran, Jr.; M Arlee Waits, Jr..
North Forney: F Mia Redmon, Jr.; F Bella Amaro, Fr.; M Michelle Rodriguez, So.; G Julianna Gonzales, Sr.
Crandall: M Maddie Cox, Jr.; D Jhosselyn Romero, Sr.; F Alexa Rodriguez, Sr.; F Aylssa Epp, Sr.
West Mesquite: M Alyssa Gutierrez, Sr.; D Alicia Aguilar, Jr.
Greenville: D Crystal Badillo, Sr.; D/M Emily Ramirez, Sr.
