Race to the ball

Carolina Jasso of Greenville has the inside track on the race to the soccer ball during a match against Royse City. Jasso earned first-team all-district honors for Greenville while Sydney Tate (19) and Abbie Wetzel (2) of Royse City  were named to the second team.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Highland Park’s 22-1 region finalists led the selections on the All-District 13-5A girls soccer team.

  The Scots claimed five of the top nine honors including most valuable player (Quinn Cornog), defensive MVP (Maja Davison), offensive midfielder of the year (EmJ Cox), defensive midfielder of the year (Amelia Stevens) and coach of the year (Jackie Hlavaty).

  Highland Park’s only loss was 2-1 to Frisco Wakeland in the region finals.

  Forney’s district runner-ups claimed two top honors as Delany Welch was named the defensive MVP and Kasey Carter earned the utility player of the year award.

  West Mesquite sophomore  Emilia Compian claimed the top goalkeeper award and the newcomer of the year honor went to North Forney freshman midfielder Ellen VanCaenegem.

  Royse City, which earned a playoff spot with a fourth-place finish, claimed four first-team selections with defender Jasmin Ventura, goalkeeper Lillian Weber, forward Trinity Hernandez and forward Jaleigh Hamilton.

  Senior defender Mariah Rios and freshman midfielder Carolina Jasso earned first-team honors for Greenvillle.

  Greenville’s Bella Ruelas and Caroline Bowers made the second team.

  Royse City’s second-team selections included defenders Josilyn Lupercio and Victoria Torres and midfielders Sydney Tate and Abbie Wetzel.

             All-District 13-5A

          Girls Soccer Team

  Most valuable player — Quinn Cornog, Highland Park, Sr., midfielder

  Offensive MVP — Maja Davison, Highland Park, Sr., midfielder

  Defensive MVP — Delany Welch, Forney, Sr., defensive midfielder

  Offensive midfielder — EmJ Cox, Highland Park, Sr.

  Defensive midfielder — Amelia Stevens, Highland Park, Sr.

  Goalkeeper — Emilia Compian, West Mesquite, Soph.

  Utility — Kasey Carter, Forney, Jr., M/F

  Newcomer of the year — Ellen VanCaenegem, North Forney, Fr.

  Coach of the year — Jackie Hlavaty, Highland Park

          FIRST TEAM

D Keller Matise             Highland Park        Sr.

D Hattie Patterson        Highland Park        So.

F Kylie Bell                   Highland Park        Jr.

S Maddy McNeely         Highland Park        Sr.

D Olivia Walker            Highland Park        Sr.

F Chloe Chadwick         Forney                  Jr.

F Fallon Weatherford    Forney                  Jr.

M Blanca Salazar          Forney                 So.

G Paige Lewis              Forney                  Jr.

G Elysa Apen               Mesquite Poteet     Fr.

F Desiree Narvaez        Mesquite Poteet    So.

M Karly Munoz             Mesquite Poteet    So.

M Jasmine Porras         Mesquite Poteet     So.

D Jasmin Ventura         Royse City             Sr.

G Lillian Weber             Royse City             Jr.

F Trinity Hernandez       Royse City             Jr.

F Jaleigh Hamilton        Royse City             So.

M Fabiola Diaz              North Forney         Sr.

F Janae Porter              North Forney         Sr.

D Cambree Delagarza   North Forney         Jr.

F Juliana Vasquez         North Forney          Fr.

F Meadow Grimaldo      Crandall                 Sr.

M Melayna Murry          Crandall                 Fr.

D Jenna Garcia            Crandall                  Sr.

D Emily Bromley          Crandall                  Fr.

D Justus Bustamante    West Mesquite        Jr.

M Stephanie Velazquez  West Mesquite       Jr.

D Mariah Rios               Greenville             Sr.

M Carolina Jasso           Greenville             Fr.

       SECOND TEAM

M Josie Hart                Highland Park        Sr.

M Parker Hart             Highland Park         Jr.

G Claire Binns             Highland Park        So.

M-D Elise Borders        Highland Park        Jr.

M-D Loran Johansen    Highland Park        Jr.

D Bella Enriquez          Forney                  Sr.

D Kloe Brown              Forney                  Fr.

D Allie Cifuentes         Forney                  Fr.

D Megan Wills            Forney                   Sr.

D Hannah Purl            Forney                  So.

D Diana Lopez            Mesquite Poteet     Sr.

M Metzi Munoz            Mesquite Poteet    Sr.

M Sam Pena               Mesquite Poteet    Fr.

D Lauren Gambin        Mesquite Poteet    So.

D Josilyn Lupercio       Royse City            Jr.

D Victoria Torres        Royse City            So.

M Sydney Tate           Royse City            So.

M Abbie Wetzel          Royse City             Fr.

G Abeni Valez            North Forney         Sr.

D Mia Alfaro               North Forney        Sr.

D Katrice Blakely        North Forney        So.

F Jacey Cerna             Crandall               Jr.

D Gracie Hardman        Crandall             Fr.

M Bethany Cone           Crandall             Fr.

G Muna Nnadozie        Crandall               Jr.

M Natalie Valadez        West Mesquite    Jr.

D Daniella Martinez      West Mesquite    Fr.

M Bella Ruelas              Greenville        Jr.

F Caroline Bowers         Greenville        Fr.

          HONORABLE MENTION

  Highland Park: M Hattie Speicher, So.; M Kassity Garrett, Sr.; D Keri McCue, Sr.; F Elise Neddleman, Jr.

  Forney: M Corina Salazar, Jr.; Kaitlyn Johnson, So.; D Gabby Garza, So.

  Mesquite Poteet: D Hazel Juarez, Sr.; F Monica Basaldua, So.; G Alexa Flores, Fr. M Grace Merrifield, So.

  Royse City: F Mayla Aguilar, Sr.; F Breanna Guzman, So.; M Belen Beltran, Jr.; M Arlee Waits, Jr..

  North Forney: F Mia Redmon, Jr.; F Bella Amaro, Fr.; M Michelle Rodriguez, So.; G Julianna Gonzales, Sr.

  Crandall: M Maddie Cox, Jr.; D Jhosselyn Romero, Sr.; F Alexa Rodriguez, Sr.; F Aylssa Epp, Sr.

  West Mesquite: M Alyssa Gutierrez, Sr.; D Alicia Aguilar, Jr.

  Greenville: D Crystal Badillo, Sr.; D/M Emily Ramirez, Sr.

