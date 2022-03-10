RICHARDSON — Twenty-one members of the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams were named to the all-Lone Star Conference teams, including three that received individual special awards by the conference on Wednesday.
Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) was named the Lone Star Conference Outstanding Male Field Athlete of the Year after a clearing a school-record 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches in the high jump to win the gold medal at the conference meet two weeks ago.
Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) set three all-time LSC records at the conference meet andwass named the LSC Most Outstanding Female Track Athlete of the Year.
Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Summit) earned the LSC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year.
Along with Ukpong, Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada), Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) and Svaerd are named to the LSC All-Academic teams.
Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery), the winner of the triple jump, Dodley Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.), gold medalist in the long jump, Perera, the winner in the high jump, as well as Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) and J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) are selected to first team all-LSC on the men’s side.
On the women’s side, Svaerd, who earned the gold medal in the 400-meter dash, pole vault and the 4x400 relay was named to the all-LSC first team, along with her relay partners in the 4x400, Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine), Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) and Francesca Aquillino (Milan, Italy).
A bronze medalist in the 60-meter hurdles, Jordan Johnson (Guateng, South Africa) is named to third team all-LSC as are Dakari Hill (Orlando, Fla.), Connor Stockerl (The Woodlands), Alex Speer (Robinson), Nicholas Deustsch (Frisco), Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France), Jordan Hollis (Lancaster), Paolucci and Octopias Ndiwa (Eldoret, Kenya).
Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) earned a silver medal in the high jump and was named to second team all-LSC, while Ukpong is named to the third team.
The Lions are on their way to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas, this weekend.
