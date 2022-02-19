The nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team will try to continue two streaks in a scheduled home game today against St. Mary’s of San Antonio.
The Lone Star Conference contest is to start at 2 p.m. in the Field House, where the Lions are 11-1 this season.
The 21-2 Lion women have won their last eight games, including a 76-53 home victory over St. Edward’s on Thursday. They’ve also beaten St. Mary’s four straight times.
St. Mary’s, which is 2-23 for the season, will be trying to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Rattlers are also 0-14 on the road.
DesiRay Kernal matched her career high with 26 points to lead the Lions over St. Edward’s. Kernal was 9-of-12 from the field and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. She also managed seven rebounds and two steals.
Symmone James was next for A&M-Commerce with 15 points scored in 14 minutes of action. She was 6-of-9 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.
Dyani Robinson tossed in 14 points, handed out six assists and pulled down five rebounds.
Juliana Louis pulled down nine rebounds as the Lions outrebounded the Hilltopppers 55-33.
The Lions played 14 players and seven of them scored.
Morgan Gary, who was 7-of-10 from the field, led the Hilltoppers with 15 points while Bella Muscoreil tossed in 12.
St. Mary’s lost its last game 61-32 at UT Tyler on Thursday. The Rattlers shot only 23.9% from the field and lost 28 turnovers.
Faith Phillips and Briley Perkins were St. Mary’s leading scorers with six points each.
St. Mary’s is 1-13 in LSC play while the Lions are 9-2 to rank second behind 11-2 West Texas A&M.
A&M-Commerce leads the conference in scoring at 80.9. St. Mary’s ranks 16th of 17 teams at 57.4.
A&M-Commerce is ranked Nos. 2 and 7 in two NCAA Division II polls.
The Lion women have one more scheduled home game left in the regular season on Tuesday against Texas Woman’s University.
LSC women’s basketball
St. Edward’s 15 12 14 12 —53
A&M-Commerce 19 16 27 14 —76
SE: Morgan Gary 15, Lauren Catherman 8, Taylor Cockerill 6, Bella Muscoreil 12, Matlida Soric 6, Isabel Langenberg 4, Ronnie Cantu 2.
A&M-C: DesiRay Kernal 26, Dyani Robinson 14, Sasiyha Smith 8, Chania Wright 7, Juliana Louis 4, Symmone James 15, Laila Lawrence 2.
Records: SE 11-15, 4-11; A&M-C 21-2, 9-2.
