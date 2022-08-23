Ready or not, the 2022 high school football season starts this week for 13 local teams.
Two games are scheduled for Thursday and 11 on Friday.
Scheduled for Thursday are two six-man games that feature Rockwall Heritage at Campbell and Fannindel vs. Bluff Dale. The Fannindel game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Ovilla Christian’s football field in Red Oak. Campbell’s contest is also scheduled for 7:30 p.m., however Campbell still hasn’t installed lights for the Indians’ football field so the game could get pushed back until Saturday at an earlier time. This will be the Indians’ second season on that field.
Fannindel has a new head coach in Denver Bowden, who once lived in Ladonia as a child. He’s been coaching at six-man teams around the Metroplex.
Games on tap for Friday include Greenville at Lake Dallas, Grand Prairie at Royse City, Community at Caddo Mills, Mount Vernon at Quinlan Ford, Edgewood at Commerce, Lone Oak at Rains, Boles at Overton, Trenton at Celeste, Wolfe City at Leonard, Cumby at Tom Bean and Greenville Christian at Dallas Lutheran.
Lake Dallas went 4-6 last season and is picked to finish third in District 3-5A-II behind Argyle and Frisco Memorial.
This will be the first time Greenville and Lake Dallas have played each other in football in the modern era.
“They went to the state tournament in 7-on-7.” Greenville coach Darren Duke said of the Falcons. “I know they can throw the ball a little bit.”
Speedy Micah Simpson scored all three of the Lions’ touchdowns in their two preseason scrimmages against Whitehouse and Mount Pleasant. Simpson scored on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Johnson against Whitehouse and then on a 60-yard run and a 13-yard pass from Joel Luna in the scrimmage versus Mount Pleasant. Archer Odeneal also booted a 31-yard field goal for the Lions during a live half.
“I thought we definitely improved in a couple of areas,” said Duke. “We did a few things better. Still had some missed tackles.”
Duke attributed some of the missed tackles due to fatigue as the Lions are still getting into football shape.
“I think coverage-wise we were good in the back end,” said Duke. “We were where we needed to be. Offensively, we just need a little consistency.”
Duke and Royse City head coach David Petroff had talked about scheduling the two teams for the 2022 football opener. But Royse City, which has moved up to Class 6A from 5A, will instead play a Grand Prairie team that went 7-5 last season in 6A. The Gophers have been picked to finish sixth in District 8-6A.
The Community-Caddo Mills game will be a renewal of the Highway 6 rivalry. Nevada and Caddo Mills are just down the road from each other on Highway 6.
Community was a 5-6 playoff team in 4A-II last season and Caddo Mills was an 8-4 bi-district champion, also in 4A-II.
Quinlan Ford led the nation last year in rushing, averaging 476.1 yards rushing per game. However, the Panthers’ top three rushers, Ja’Donavan Williams, Kaiden Roden and Rowdy Rowan have graduated.
Mount Vernon is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, Division I after going 14-1 last season and reaching the state semifinals.
Edgewood was a 7-4 playoff team in 3A-II last season.
Lone Oak and Rains are also geographic rivals connected by Highway 69. Rains head coach Charlie Coker is the son of Jim Coker, who was once a head coach in Lone Oak.
Overton went winless last season at 0-10.
Longtime assistant Jawny Cannon is the new head coach at Boles.
Wolfe City is carrying a 10-year playoff streak into the 2022 season.
Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as the head coach at Cumby.
Larry Uland is heading into his second season after returning to Greenville Christian, where he has guided the Eagles to four state six-man football titles.
High school football schedule
Thursday’s games
Rockwall Heritage at Campbell 7:30 p.m.
Fannindel vs. Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Greenville at Lake Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Grand Prairie at Royse City 7:00 p.m.
Community at Caddo Mills 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Quinlan Ford 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood at Commerce 7:30 p.m.
Lone Oak at Rains 7:30 p.m.
Boles at Overton 7:30 p.m.
Trenton at Celeste 7:30 p.m.
Wolfe City at Leonard 7:30 p.m.
Cumby at Tom Bean 7:30 p.m.
Greenville Christian at Dallas Lutheran 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.