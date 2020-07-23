RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce was represented by 174 student-athletes on the Spring 2020 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office.
The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
Of the 174 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, 58 earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average. A total of 2,667 student-athletes throughout the league’s 19 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with the Lions’ 174 ranking fifth in the league.
A&M-Commerce student-athletes
LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Emmanuel Adagbon, R-Fr., Football, Biological Science, Mesquite
Serina Aguilar, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Houston
Atiana Alexander, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Public Health, San Antonio
Phoebe Alvarez, Fr., Volleyball, Broadfield Ag-Wildlife & Conservation Science, Greenville
Ryan Amador, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Jonesboro, Ark.
Sydney Andersen, Jr., Volleyball, Accounting, Placentia, Calif.
Edwin Aparicio, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Accounting, Katy
Lamarion Arnold, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Montgomery, Ala.
Lauren Banning, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Pflugerville
Brandon Bascue, R-So., Football, Accounting, Flower Mound
Devin Beamon, So., Football, Electrical Engineering, Forney
Michelle Becker, Fr., Women’s Golf, Accounting, San Antonio
Neema Behbahani, R-Sr., Football, Business Administration, Plano
N’Kozi Bell, Fr., Football, Criminal Justice, Dallas
Lauren Bentley, Sr., Women’s Golf, Public Health, League City
Kara Blasingame, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Finance, Oswego, Ill.
Avery Boley, So., Softball, Chemistry, Fort Worth
Mason Boswell, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Finance, Katy
Jonathan Bramblett, Grad., Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies, Rockwell, N.C.
David Brazil, Sr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Carrollton
Jeremiah Bridges, So., Football, General Studies, Powder Springs, Ga.
Evelyn Brown, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Psychology, Paris
Alexis Bryant, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, Pflugerville
Lexi Bubenchik, Jr., Women’s Golf, Liberal Studies New Concord, Ohio
Mykiel Burleson, Sr., Women’s Basketball, General Studies, Pflugerville
Joe Butler, Sr., Football, General Studies, San Antonio
Leslie Campuzano, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Public Health, Garland
Caleb Cantu, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Management, Flower Mound
Taryn Cast, R-Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Peaster
Shelley Chapron, Sr., Volleyball, Public Health, Houston
Chelsea Cheek, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Counseling, Baytown
Matt Childers, R-So., Football, Business Administration, Henderson
Chance Cooper, Jr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Leander
Jessika Coronado, Sr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Red Oak
Shelbi Court, Sr., Softball, Learning & Technology, Rockwall
Shamon Craver, Fr., Athletic Training, Pre-nursing, Dallas
Amber Crews, So., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Lewisville
Myca Crum, Jr, Women’s Soccer, Psychology, Fort Worth
Madison D’Elia, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Criminal Justice, Sunnyvale
Katherine Daniels, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Winnsboro
Riley Davidson, Jr., Volleyball, Marketing, Commerce
Da’jia Davis, So., Softball, Public Health, Hillsboro
Franziska Decker, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Koblenz-Karthause, Germany
Carlita Diaz, So., Athletic Training, Pre-nursing, Commerce
Veronica Diaz, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Biological Science, San Angelo
Maiya Dickie, So., Volleyball, Public Health, Huntsville
Elijah Earls, R-Jr., Football, Wildlife and Conservation Science, San Antonio
Uzo Ebinama, Fr., Football, Criminal Justice, Garland
Graham Eeds, Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Arlington
Kaelah Elvish, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sociology, Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia
Gerard Franklin, R-Fr., Football, Marketing, New Orleans, La.
Trayveon Franklin, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Montgomery
Clifford Funderburk, Fr., Football, Business Administration, Forney
Paige-Lee Garris, Jr., Women’s Golf, Political Science, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Abigail Gatlin, So., Softbal, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, San Antonio, Texas
Katie Givens, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Learning & Technology, Rockwall
Laurel Glatch, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Frisco
Nicki Gonelli, R-So., Volleyball, Sociology, Round Rock
Simon Haas, Fr., Men’s Golf, Criminal Justice, Lorch, Germany
Noah Harris, R-Fr., Football, Physics, Stratford, Texas
Kinsie Hebler, Sr., Softball, Biological Science, Cypress
Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Jr., Women’s Golf, Psychology, Pirmasens, Germany
Peyton Higgins, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, D’Hanis
Alexandra Honeywood, Jr., Athletic Training, Sports & Recreation Management, Paris
Erin James, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, McKinney
Bryson Jenkins, R-Fr., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, Frisco
Nathan Jester, Fr., Football, History, Austin
Braeja Johnson, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Crowley
Alexus Jones, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Lewisville
Taylor Jones, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Visual Communication, Garland
Andre Karasch, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Barntrup, Germany
Timon Kemboi, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Public Health, Eldoret, Kenya
Julie Kennedy, Fr., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Fort Worth
Kader Kohou, R-Jr., Football, Marketing, Euless
Leo Lara, R-So., Men’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, Santa Rosa, Texas
Coleton Lasseter, R-Jr., Football, Technology Management, Hallsville
Antonio Leali’ie’e, R-Jr., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, Copperas Cove
Wyatt Leath, Jr., Football, General Studies, Rockwall
Alyssa LeBlanc, Fr., Softball, Sports & Recreation Management, Katy
Kevin LeDee, R-So., Football, General Studies, Cypress
Spencer Long, Fr., Football, Undecided, Mont Belvieu
Kayla Lucas, Fr., Volleyball, Undecided, Colorado Springs
Madison Luther, So., Volleyball, Marketing, Sealy
Yenifer Martinez, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Irving
Kendall Mathis, R-Jr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Maud
Hallie McCarroll, So., Women’s Soccer, Sports & Recreation Management, Frisco,
Jocelyn McDonough, So., Women’s Soccer, Visual Communication, McKinney
Tyler McDonough, Sr., Men’s Golf, Communication Studies, Horseshoe Bay
Mitchell McGarry, Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia
Kaytlan Meusel, So., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Greenville
Hunter Miller, Fr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Bushland, Texas
Cooper Miller, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Electrical Engineering, Big Spring
Dallas Millin, Jr., Men’s Golf, Finance, Wright, Wyo.
Tyler Mitchell, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, General Business, Dallas
Uxua Modrego Lopez, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Burlada, Spain
Ta’Lyn Moody, Sr., Softball, Liberal Studies, Mansfield
Emily Moran, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Sulphur Springs
Mallory Morgan, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Biological Science, Katy
Maryam Muhammad, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies, Spring, Texas
Chance Mulligan, Fr., Men’s Golf, Management, Dallas
Kendrick Murphy, Fr., Football, Business Administration, Dallas
Tehillah Ndhlovu, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, York, England
Kimber Neal, Jr., Softball, Political Science, Humble
Karlee Nichols, So., Women’s Golf, Public Health, San Antonio
Danielle Nicholson, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Undecided, McKinney
Andre Norman, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Celina
KeeKee Nowlin, Jr., Women’s Basketball, Public Health, Bryan
Emily Otto, Jr., Softball, Interdisciplinary Studies, Richmond
Ryan Palmer, So., Men’s Golf, Marketing, Leander
Cally Pausewang, Sr., Softball, Mathematics, Bastrop
Alex Peavy, R-Fr., Men’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, San Antonio
Aiden Pelphrey, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sports & Recreation Management, Princeton
Ashley Pennington, Fr., Volleyball, Psychology, Frisco
Jen Peters, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Allen
Nick Petitti, R-So., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, League City
Jocelyn Pierce, Jr., Women’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, Argyle
Addie Jo Pulliam, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Public Health, Houston
Hyaznarely Ramirez, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Greenville
Maddy Rashford, Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Placentia, Calif.
Mason Ray, Jr., Football, Business Administration, Bryan
Tianna Reed, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Marketing, Arlington
Kyevon Rider, R-Fr., Football, Mathematics, Whitehouse
Rylie Robertson, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies, Rockwall
Lauren Ruminer, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Liberal Studies, Durant, Texas
Mason Russ, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Grove, Okla.
Savannah Rutledge, Sr., Volleyball, Sports & Recreation Management, The Woodlands
Steven Sanchez, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, New Braunfels
Natalie Sarbeck, So., Volleyball, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cypress
Madison Schaefer, So., Softball, General Business, Frisco
Cassidy Seaney, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Agricultural Sciences, Miller Grove
Jennifer Seher, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Management Bad Mergentheim, Germany
Julia Seigerroth, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Environmental Science, Jonkoping, Sweden
Lauren Shaw, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Livingston
Alex Shillow, R-Jr., Football, Business Administration, Pflugerville
Naomi Sink, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Criminal Justice, Plano
Destiny Skidmore, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Studio Art, Mansfield, Mo.
Chealsea Slider, Sr., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Texarkana, Ark.
Skylar Sorrell, So., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Monroe, La.
Brandi Stalder, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Biological Science, Sanger
Agang Tac, Jr., Women’s Basketball, Learning & Technology, Garland
Dejhia Taylor, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Prosper
Daryion Taylor, R-Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Humble
Imani Taylor, R-Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs
Deonta Terrell, Sr., Men’s Basketball, General Studies, Chicago, Ill.
Makena Thomas, Sr., Women’s Golf, Marketing, San Antonio
Allie Thompson, Jr., Softball, Biological Science, Lindale
Cesar Torres, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Dallas
Tanner Townsend, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Royse City
Landry Tyson, Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs
Samantha Vega, So., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Doral, Fla.
Celeste Vela Jimenez, So., Volleyball, Industrial Engineering, Guadalajara, Mexico
Nathaniel Velez, Fr., Football, Psychology, Bertram, Texas
Valori Voorheese, Fr., Softball, Public Health, Sulphur Springs
DaVionne Walker, Grad., Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies, Rosharon, Texas
Hailey Wanoreck, Grad., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Human Performance, Beaumont
Taylor Ward, Sr., Athletic Training, Public Health, DeSoto
Izabella Ward, R-Jr., Women’s Soccer, Public Health, McKinney
Shundarion Ward, Fr., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, DeSoto
Darryan Welborn, So., Softball, Sports & Recreation Management, Wichita, Kan.
Cora Welch, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Visual Communication, Plano
Alex Welch, So., Men’s Golf, Business Administration, League City
Richard West, R-So., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, San Antonio
Talea Westbrooks, So., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Dallas
Shelby White, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, General Business, Eustace
Robin White, R-Fr., Men’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, DeSoto
Cedrick Wilcox, Sr., Football, Business Administration, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Ariana Williams, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Mansfield
Jemal Williams, So., Football Management Inglewood, Calif.
Trinity Williams, Fr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Farmer’s Branch
Christian Wise, R-Fr., Football, Liberal Studies, Houston
Joe Wolcik, Sr., Men’s Golf, Sports & Recreation Management, Cleveland, Texas
Sarah Wongsinth, Jr., Women’s Golf, Sports & Recreation Management, Udon Thani, Thailand
Devlen Woods, Fr.,, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies, Tyler
Madison Zick, Jr.,, Women’s Soccer, Communication Studies, Arlington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.