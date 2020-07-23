Honor roll student

Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball player Deonta Terrell, who drives in for this shot, made the conference honor roll list.

  RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce was represented by 174 student-athletes on the Spring 2020 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office.

  The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

  Of the 174 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, 58 earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average. A total of 2,667 student-athletes throughout the league’s 19 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with the Lions’ 174 ranking fifth in the league.

           A&M-Commerce student-athletes

           LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

  Emmanuel Adagbon, R-Fr., Football, Biological Science, Mesquite

  Serina Aguilar, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Houston

  Atiana Alexander, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Public Health, San Antonio

  Phoebe Alvarez, Fr., Volleyball, Broadfield Ag-Wildlife & Conservation Science, Greenville

  Ryan Amador, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Jonesboro, Ark.

  Sydney Andersen, Jr., Volleyball, Accounting, Placentia, Calif.

  Edwin Aparicio, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Accounting, Katy

  Lamarion Arnold, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Montgomery, Ala.

  Lauren Banning, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Pflugerville

  Brandon Bascue, R-So., Football, Accounting, Flower Mound

  Devin Beamon, So., Football, Electrical Engineering, Forney

  Michelle Becker, Fr., Women’s Golf, Accounting, San Antonio

  Neema Behbahani, R-Sr., Football, Business Administration, Plano

  N’Kozi Bell, Fr., Football, Criminal Justice, Dallas

  Lauren Bentley, Sr., Women’s Golf, Public Health, League City

  Kara Blasingame, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Finance, Oswego, Ill.

  Avery Boley, So., Softball, Chemistry, Fort Worth

  Mason Boswell, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Finance, Katy

  Jonathan Bramblett, Grad., Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies, Rockwell, N.C.

  David Brazil, Sr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Carrollton

  Jeremiah Bridges, So., Football, General Studies, Powder Springs, Ga.

  Evelyn Brown, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Psychology, Paris

  Alexis Bryant, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, Pflugerville

  Lexi Bubenchik, Jr., Women’s Golf, Liberal Studies New Concord, Ohio

  Mykiel Burleson, Sr., Women’s Basketball, General Studies, Pflugerville

  Joe Butler, Sr., Football, General Studies, San Antonio

  Leslie Campuzano, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Public Health, Garland

  Caleb Cantu, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Management, Flower Mound

  Taryn Cast, R-Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Peaster

  Shelley Chapron, Sr., Volleyball, Public Health, Houston

  Chelsea Cheek, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Counseling, Baytown

  Matt Childers, R-So., Football, Business Administration, Henderson

  Chance Cooper, Jr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Leander

  Jessika Coronado, Sr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Red Oak

  Shelbi Court, Sr., Softball, Learning & Technology, Rockwall

  Shamon Craver, Fr., Athletic Training, Pre-nursing, Dallas

  Amber Crews, So., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Lewisville

  Myca Crum, Jr, Women’s Soccer, Psychology, Fort Worth

  Madison D’Elia, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Criminal Justice, Sunnyvale

  Katherine Daniels, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Winnsboro

  Riley Davidson, Jr., Volleyball, Marketing, Commerce

  Da’jia Davis, So., Softball, Public Health, Hillsboro

  Franziska Decker, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Koblenz-Karthause, Germany

  Carlita Diaz, So., Athletic Training, Pre-nursing, Commerce

  Veronica Diaz, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Biological Science, San Angelo

  Maiya Dickie, So., Volleyball, Public Health, Huntsville

  Elijah Earls, R-Jr., Football, Wildlife and Conservation Science, San Antonio

  Uzo Ebinama, Fr., Football, Criminal Justice, Garland

  Graham Eeds, Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Arlington

  Kaelah Elvish, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sociology, Mount Eliza, Victoria, Australia

  Gerard Franklin, R-Fr., Football, Marketing, New Orleans, La.

  Trayveon Franklin, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Montgomery

  Clifford Funderburk, Fr., Football, Business Administration, Forney

  Paige-Lee Garris, Jr., Women’s Golf, Political Science, West Palm Beach, Fla.

  Abigail Gatlin, So., Softbal, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, San Antonio, Texas

  Katie Givens, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Learning & Technology, Rockwall

  Laurel Glatch, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Frisco

  Nicki Gonelli, R-So., Volleyball, Sociology, Round Rock

  Simon Haas, Fr., Men’s Golf, Criminal Justice, Lorch, Germany

  Noah Harris, R-Fr., Football, Physics, Stratford, Texas

  Kinsie Hebler, Sr., Softball, Biological Science, Cypress

  Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Jr., Women’s Golf, Psychology, Pirmasens, Germany

  Peyton Higgins, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, D’Hanis

  Alexandra Honeywood, Jr., Athletic Training, Sports & Recreation Management, Paris

  Erin James, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, McKinney

  Bryson Jenkins, R-Fr., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, Frisco

  Nathan Jester, Fr., Football, History, Austin

  Braeja Johnson, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Crowley

  Alexus Jones, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Lewisville

  Taylor Jones, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Visual Communication, Garland

  Andre Karasch, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Barntrup, Germany

  Timon Kemboi, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Public Health, Eldoret, Kenya

  Julie Kennedy, Fr., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Fort Worth

  Kader Kohou, R-Jr., Football, Marketing, Euless

  Leo Lara, R-So., Men’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, Santa Rosa, Texas

  Coleton Lasseter, R-Jr., Football, Technology Management, Hallsville

  Antonio Leali’ie’e, R-Jr., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, Copperas Cove

  Wyatt Leath, Jr., Football, General Studies, Rockwall

  Alyssa LeBlanc, Fr., Softball, Sports & Recreation Management, Katy

  Kevin LeDee, R-So., Football, General Studies, Cypress

  Spencer Long, Fr., Football, Undecided, Mont Belvieu

  Kayla Lucas, Fr., Volleyball, Undecided, Colorado Springs

  Madison Luther, So., Volleyball, Marketing, Sealy

  Yenifer Martinez, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Irving

  Kendall Mathis, R-Jr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Maud

  Hallie McCarroll, So., Women’s Soccer, Sports & Recreation Management, Frisco,

  Jocelyn McDonough, So., Women’s Soccer, Visual Communication, McKinney

  Tyler McDonough, Sr., Men’s Golf, Communication Studies, Horseshoe Bay

  Mitchell McGarry, Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia

  Kaytlan Meusel, So., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Greenville

  Hunter Miller, Fr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Bushland, Texas

  Cooper Miller, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Electrical Engineering, Big Spring

  Dallas Millin, Jr., Men’s Golf, Finance, Wright, Wyo.

  Tyler Mitchell, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, General Business, Dallas

  Uxua Modrego Lopez, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Burlada, Spain

  Ta’Lyn Moody, Sr., Softball, Liberal Studies, Mansfield

  Emily Moran, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Sulphur Springs

  Mallory Morgan, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Biological Science, Katy

  Maryam Muhammad, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies, Spring, Texas

  Chance Mulligan, Fr., Men’s Golf, Management, Dallas

  Kendrick Murphy, Fr., Football, Business Administration, Dallas

  Tehillah Ndhlovu, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, York, England

  Kimber Neal, Jr., Softball, Political Science, Humble

  Karlee Nichols, So., Women’s Golf, Public Health, San Antonio

  Danielle Nicholson, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Undecided, McKinney

  Andre Norman, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Celina

  KeeKee Nowlin, Jr., Women’s Basketball, Public Health, Bryan

  Emily Otto, Jr., Softball, Interdisciplinary Studies, Richmond

  Ryan Palmer, So., Men’s Golf, Marketing, Leander

  Cally Pausewang, Sr., Softball, Mathematics, Bastrop

  Alex Peavy, R-Fr., Men’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, San Antonio

  Aiden Pelphrey, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sports & Recreation Management, Princeton

  Ashley Pennington, Fr., Volleyball, Psychology, Frisco

  Jen Peters, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Allen

  Nick Petitti, R-So., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, League City

  Jocelyn Pierce, Jr., Women’s Basketball, Sports & Recreation Management, Argyle

  Addie Jo Pulliam, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Public Health, Houston

  Hyaznarely Ramirez, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Greenville

  Maddy Rashford, Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Placentia, Calif.

  Mason Ray, Jr., Football, Business Administration, Bryan

  Tianna Reed, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Marketing, Arlington

  Kyevon Rider, R-Fr., Football, Mathematics, Whitehouse

  Rylie Robertson, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies, Rockwall

  Lauren Ruminer, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Liberal Studies, Durant, Texas

  Mason Russ, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Grove, Okla.

  Savannah Rutledge, Sr., Volleyball, Sports & Recreation Management, The Woodlands

  Steven Sanchez, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, New Braunfels

  Natalie Sarbeck, So., Volleyball, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cypress

  Madison Schaefer, So., Softball, General Business, Frisco

  Cassidy Seaney, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Agricultural Sciences, Miller Grove

  Jennifer Seher, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Management Bad Mergentheim, Germany

  Julia Seigerroth, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Environmental Science, Jonkoping, Sweden

  Lauren Shaw, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Livingston

  Alex Shillow, R-Jr., Football, Business Administration, Pflugerville

  Naomi Sink, Fr., Women’s Soccer, Criminal Justice, Plano

  Destiny Skidmore, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Studio Art, Mansfield, Mo.

  Chealsea Slider, Sr., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Texarkana, Ark.

  Skylar Sorrell, So., Women’s Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Monroe, La.

  Brandi Stalder, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Biological Science, Sanger

  Agang Tac, Jr., Women’s Basketball, Learning & Technology, Garland

  Dejhia Taylor, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Prosper

  Daryion Taylor, R-Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Humble

  Imani Taylor, R-Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs

  Deonta Terrell, Sr., Men’s Basketball, General Studies, Chicago, Ill.

  Makena Thomas, Sr., Women’s Golf, Marketing, San Antonio

  Allie Thompson, Jr., Softball, Biological Science, Lindale

  Cesar Torres, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Dallas

  Tanner Townsend, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Royse City

  Landry Tyson, Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs

  Samantha Vega, So., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Doral, Fla.

  Celeste Vela Jimenez, So., Volleyball, Industrial Engineering, Guadalajara, Mexico

  Nathaniel Velez, Fr., Football, Psychology, Bertram, Texas

  Valori Voorheese, Fr., Softball, Public Health, Sulphur Springs

  DaVionne Walker, Grad., Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sport Studies, Rosharon, Texas

  Hailey Wanoreck, Grad., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Human Performance, Beaumont

  Taylor Ward, Sr., Athletic Training, Public Health, DeSoto

  Izabella Ward, R-Jr., Women’s Soccer, Public Health, McKinney

  Shundarion Ward, Fr., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, DeSoto

  Darryan Welborn, So., Softball, Sports & Recreation Management, Wichita, Kan.

  Cora Welch, Jr., Women’s Soccer, Visual Communication, Plano

  Alex Welch, So., Men’s Golf, Business Administration, League City

  Richard West, R-So., Football, Sports & Recreation Management, San Antonio

  Talea Westbrooks, So., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Dallas

  Shelby White, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, General Business, Eustace

  Robin White, R-Fr., Men’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, DeSoto

  Cedrick Wilcox, Sr., Football, Business Administration, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

  Ariana Williams, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Mansfield

  Jemal Williams, So., Football Management Inglewood, Calif.

  Trinity Williams, Fr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports studies, Farmer’s Branch

  Christian Wise, R-Fr., Football, Liberal Studies, Houston

  Joe Wolcik, Sr., Men’s Golf, Sports & Recreation Management, Cleveland, Texas

  Sarah Wongsinth, Jr., Women’s Golf, Sports & Recreation Management, Udon Thani, Thailand

  Devlen Woods, Fr.,, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies, Tyler

  Madison Zick, Jr.,, Women’s Soccer, Communication Studies, Arlington

Tags

Recommended for you