INDIANAPOLIS — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is NCAA Division II Tournament bound for the first time since 2019 and ninth time in program history as members of NCAA Division II, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday evening.
The Lions are the eighth seed in the South Central Region and will face top seed and host institution Lubbock Christian in the regional quarterfinal on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
A&M-Commerce has a record of 17-8 on the season and advances to the 22nd postseason in program history. Behind the host Chaps, the Lone Star Conference’s automatic qualifier West Texas A&M earns the No. 2 seed, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s automatic qualifier Black Hills State is the third seed. Colorado Mesa is the fourth seed, followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville as the fifth seed.
The Lions previously qualified for the NCAA tournament in 1996, 1997, 1998, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Lubbock Christian is 26-3 for the season, including a 63-59 victory over the Lions on Jan. 13 in Commerce. The Lions tied it at 58-58 in that game following a bucket by Alphonso Willis with 1:43 remaining. The Lions then missed three 3-pointers in the 1:03 and the Chaparrals went 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
Parker Hicks, the two-time LSC player of the year, led Lubbock Christian with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Lloyd Daniels and Rowan Mackenzie both tossed in 12 points.
Willis led the Lions with 18 points.
