Texas A&M University-Commerce’s 16-4 Lions will head back on the road for a third straight Lone Star Conference basketball game on Thursday.
The Lions, who are 8-3 in LSC play following an 85-81 win on Tuesday night at Cameron in Lawton, Okla., will play 13-6 UT Tyler at 7:30 p.m. in the Louise Herrington Patriot Center..
The 19-2 Lion women, who outscored Cameron 92-69 on Tuesday, will play at 14-5 UT Tyler at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Lions are 8-2 in conference play.
The Lion men rallied from a 45-36 halftime deficit to overtake Cameron. Alphonso Willis had a big game for the Lions with 28 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He was 11-of-19 from the field.
Jairus Roberson, who was 4-of-9 from 3-point range, finished with 12 points and Demarcus Demonia and Clashon Gaffney both pitched in 10 points for the Lions, who shot 48.6% from the field though only 64.3% from the free throw line.
Brock Schreiner led the Aggies and all scorers with 29 points. He was 6-of-9 from 3-point range.
A&M-Commerce beat the Patriots 71-56 in Commerce on Jan. 18.
The Lion women, who are ranked third and seventh in two NCAA Division II polls, topped the 90-point mark the for seventh time this season. They shot 57.1% from the field, including 68.7% in the fourth quarter.
Dyani Robinson led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Channia Wright was next with 22 points and DesiRay Kernal tossed in 19.
