Slider makes the play, makes the grade

Chealsea Slider, who turned a double play from her knees during a Texas A&M University-Commerce home game this past season, made the Lone Star Conference academic honor roll.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 158 student-athletes on the Spring 2021 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office.

  The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

  Of the 158 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 59 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average, which is third the conference. The Lions also ranked third in the league in total honorees behind UT Tyler’s 185 and Angelo State’s 161.

  A total of 2,146 student-athletes throughout the league’s 18 institutions in the fall semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with 698 student-athletes earning a perfect GPA.

             A&M-Commerce

          LSC Spring Honor Roll

  Emmanuel Adeoye. So.. Men’s Basketball, Public Health. Richmond, Calif.

  Serina Aguilar, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Houston

  Essence Allen, Fr., Volleyball, Finance, Marshall

  Phoebe Alvarez, R-Fr., Volleyball, Wildlife and Conservation Sci, Greenville

  Ryan Amador, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Jonesboro, Ark.

  Sydney Andersen, Sr., Volleyball, Accounting, Placentia, Calif.

  Kuea Angilau, Jr., Softball, Learning & Technology, Salt Lake City, Utah

  Devin Beamon, Jr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Forney

  Michelle Becker, So., Women’s Golf, Finance, San Antonio

  Jay Bias, R-Sr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Savannah, Texas

  Faith Bland, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Communication Studies, Saint Louis, Mo.

  Kara Blasingame, Sr., Soccer, Finance, Oswego, Ill.

  Josh Boateng, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Learning & Technology, Commerce

  Avery Boley, So., Softball, Chemistry, Fort Worth

  Delaney Boley, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Fort Worth

  Mason Boswell, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Finance. Brookshire

  Cavin Branin, Fr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Dayton

  Rodney Brown, R-Sr., Men’s Basketball, Business Administration, Beaumont

  Lexi Bubenchik, Sr. Women’s Golf, Liberal Studies, Norwich, Ohio

  Leslie Campuzano, Sr., Soccer, Public Health, Dallas

  Taryn Cast, R-So., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Poolville

  Chelsea Cheek, R-Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Counseling, Commerce

  Matt Childers, R-Jr., Football, Business Administration, Henderson

  Caleb Cilumba, Sr., Football. Finance, Fort Worth

  Emerson Coburn, Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Decatur

  Landon Cole, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sherman

  Chance Cooper, Sr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Leander

  Kyla Crawford, Fr., Volleyball, Business Administration, Euless

  Amber Crews, Jr.,  Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Lewisville

  McKenna Cross, Fr.,  Softball, Biological Science, Groves

  Joe Cruz, Fr.,  Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Computer Science, Hillsboro

  Chris Dascher, R-So., Football, Business Administration, Vero Beach, Fla.

  Riley Davidson, Sr., Volleyball, Marketing, Campbell

  Dajia Davis, So., Softball, Public Health, Hillsboro

  Jewelz-Unique Demps, Fr., Football. Technology Management, Forney

  Mairady Dempsey, Fr., Softball. Criminal Justice, Lavaca, Ark.

  Maiya Dickie, R-So., Volleyball, Public Health, Huntsville

  Mackenzie Dugi, Fr., Softball, Industrial Engineering, St. Hedwig, Texas

  Jordan Dusckas, Fr., Women’s Golf, Sport & Recreation Management, Highland Village

  Carson Edwards, Fr., Volleyball, Criminal Justice, Lubbock

  Delan Edwin, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Accounting, Castries, St. Lucia

  Graham Eeds, R-Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Grand Prairie

  D’Angelo Ellis, Sr., Football,  Management, Houston

  Dominion Ezinwa, Sr., Football, Undeclared, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

  Trayveon Franklin, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Dobbin, Texas

  Xayvion Fuller, Fr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Dallas

  Clifford Funderburk, R-Fr., Football. Business Administration, Dallas

  Paige-Lee Garris, Sr., Women’s Golf. Political Science, West Palm Beach, Fla.

  Abigail Gatlin, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, La Coste, Texas

  Zachary Gilmore, Fr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Daingerfield

  Katie Givens, Sr., Soccer. Learning & Technology,  Rockwall

  Nicki Gonelli, R-Jr., Volleyball, Counseling, Round Rocks

  Shane Gosson, R-Jr.,  Football,  Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Missouri City,

  Lily Griffin, Fr., Women’s Golf, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Palmerston North, New Zealand

  Tyler Guillory, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Houston,

  Noah Harris, R-So., Football, Learning & Technology, Stratfords

  Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Sr., Women’s Golf, Psychology, Pirmasens, Germany

  Christian Hernandez, R-Sr., Football, Business Administration, Frisco

  Christina Hernandez, Fr., Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies, Denison

  Victoria Hinton, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Environmental Science, Woodbridge, Va.

  Darvis Holmes, Jr.,  Football, General Studies, Allenhurst, Ga.

  Alexandra Honeywood, Sr., Athletic Training, Sport & Recreation Management, Paris

  Erin James, R-Fr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, McKinney

  Bryson Jenkins, R-So., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Frisco

  Nathan Jester, R-Fr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Commerce

  Tori Johnson, So., Athletic Training, Undecided/Pre-Nursing, Grand Prairie

  Lamontris Johnson-Jessie, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, General Studies, Lancaster

  Jadin Jones, Fr., Football, Public Health, Killeen

  William Keeler, Fr., Football, Special Education, Gallup, N.M.

  Sean-Krystoff King, Fr., Football, Computer Science, Houston

  Kader Kohou, R-Sr., Football, Marketing, Fort Worths

  Leo Lara, R-Jr.,, Men’s Basketball,  Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Santa Rosa

  Alyssa LeBlanc, Fr., Softball, Sport & Recreation Management, Brookshire

  Juliana Louis, Sr., Women’s Basketball, General Business, Cypress, Calif.

  Kayla Lucas, R-Fr., Volleyball, Public Health, Colorado Springs, Colo.

  Madison Luther. Jr., Volleyball, Marketing, Sealy

  Tyler Malin, R-Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Frisco

  Gage Marshall, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field , Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

  Yenifer Martinez, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field,  Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Irving

  Presley McAree, Fr., Softball, Business Administration, Emory

  Hallie McCarroll, Jr., Soccer, General Studies, Frisco

  Nathan McCulloch, Jr., Men’s Golf, Sport & Recreation Management, Edinburgh, Scotland

  Tyler McDonough, R-Sr., Men’s Golf, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Horseshoe Bay

  Mitchell McGarry, R-Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia

  Riley Mcintyre, Fr., Men’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Austin

  Christopher McPhaul, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field,Learning & Technology, Frisco

  Cooper Miller, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Electrical Engineering, Big Spring

  Hunter Miller, R-Fr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Amarillo

  Dallas Millin, Sr., Men’s Golf, Finance, Wright, Wyo.

  Uxua Modrego, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Burlada, Spain

  Ta’Lyn Moody, Sr., Softball, Secondary Education, Mansfield

  Zharia Moore, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Computer Science, Dallas

  Xavier Morris, R-Sr., Football, General Studies, Converse

  Maryam Muhammad, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies, The Woodlands

  Chance Mulligan, So., Men’s Golf, Management, Dallas

  Tehillah Ndhlovu, So., Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, York, England

  Karlee Nichols, Jr., Women’s Golf, Public Health, San Antonio

  Danielle Nicholson, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Undecided - Pre-Nursing, Princeton

  Chandler Noble, Fr., Football, Criminal Justice,Streetman, Texas

  Michael Noble, So., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Orange, Calif.

  Dorian Norris, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Construction Engineering, Lake Dallas

  Keekee Nowlin, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Public Health, Bryan

  Tyson Oliver, Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Rockwall

  Inma Ortiz Prieto, Jr., Women’s Golf, AgSciTech/Ornamental Horticulture Emphasis, Huelva, Spain

  Emily Otto, Jr.,  Softball, Interdisciplinary Studies, Richmond

  Axel Paolucci, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health Kine Spo Studies, Lyon, France

  Cally Pausewang, Sr., Softball, Mathematics, San Antonio

  Jessie Payne, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Accounting, Greenville

  Alex Peavy, R-So., Men’s Basketball, Sport & Recreation Management, San Antonio

  Jordan Polk, R-Fr., Football, Criminal Justice, Grand Prairie

  Cameron Proctor, Jr., Football, Criminal Justice, Bryans Road, Md.

  Kimber Qualls, Jr., Softball, Political Science, Humble

  Dominique Ramsey, R-Sr., Football, Industrial Engineering, Converse

  Maddy Rashford, R-Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Placentia, Calif.

  Darien Redd, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sport & Recreation Management, Commerce

  Rylie Robertson, Sr., Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies, Rockwall

  Ashlyn Romine, Fr., Volleyball, Environmental Science, Colorado City, Colo.

  Brianda Rosales-Ramirez, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Pilot Point

  Niv Rozenholtz, Fr., Men’s Basketball, General Business, St. Legier, Switzerland

  Madison Schaefer, So., Softball, Finance, Frisco

  Bella Schmukal, Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Rockwall

  Makenzie Schott, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Undecided - Pre-Nursing, Flower Mound

  Candesha Scott, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health Kine Spo Studies, St. David, Grenada

  Lauren Shaw, So., Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Livingston

  Shelbi Sheppard, R-So., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Emory

  Alex Shillow, R-Sr., Football, Grad Cert Organization Dev, Pflugerville

  Ashley Shipley, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Tucumcari, N.M.

  Aislynn Shore, Fr., Volleyball, Criminal Justice, Hockley

  Jhonee Simpson, So., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Savannah, Ga.

  Naomi Sink, So.,  Soccer, Criminal Justice, Plano

  Dixon Siuele, Sr., Football, General Studies, Alhambra, Calif.

  Chealsea Slider, Sr., Softball, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Texarkana, Ark.

  Jontavis Smith, Sr., Football, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field, General Studies, Tomballs

  Anne Spearman, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health Kine Spo Studies, Arlington

  Connor Stockerl, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, The Woodlands

  Melissa Storey, Fr., Soccer, General Business, Sunderland, England

  Minna Svaerd, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sport & Recreation Management, Karlstad, Sweden

  Dejhia Taylor, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Prosper

  Adrian Taylor, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Stellenbosch, South Africa

  Imani Taylor, R-Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs

  Dylan Theiss, Grad, Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Hackensack, N.J.

  Sarah Tipton, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Biological Science, Forney

  Tanner Townsend, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Royse City

  Keinoshin Toyota, Grad, Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Hiroshima, Japan

  Carson Tuttle, R-So., Men’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Mukilteo, Wash.

  Landry Tyson, R-Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs

  Iniuto Ukpong, Sr.,, Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Arlington

  Celeste Vela, Jr., Volleyball, Industrial Engineering, Guadalajara, Mexico

  Tripp Wallace, R-Jr., Men’s Golf, Management, Lubbock

  Hailey Wanoreck, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Beaumont

  Alexus Wanton, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Royse City

  Cora Welch, Sr., Soccer, Visual Communication, Allen

  Cedrick Wilcox III, Sr., Football, Business Administration, Port St Lucie, Fla.

  Ariana Williams, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Mansfield

  Saylor Williams, Fr,, Softball, Public Health, Jacksonville

  Sarah Wongsinth, Sr, Women’s Golf, Sport & Recreation Management, Udon Thani, Thailand

  Devlen Woods, R-Fr, Football, General Business, Tyler

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you