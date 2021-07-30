RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 158 student-athletes on the Spring 2021 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office.
The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
Of the 158 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 59 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average, which is third the conference. The Lions also ranked third in the league in total honorees behind UT Tyler’s 185 and Angelo State’s 161.
A total of 2,146 student-athletes throughout the league’s 18 institutions in the fall semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with 698 student-athletes earning a perfect GPA.
A&M-Commerce
LSC Spring Honor Roll
Emmanuel Adeoye. So.. Men’s Basketball, Public Health. Richmond, Calif.
Serina Aguilar, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Houston
Essence Allen, Fr., Volleyball, Finance, Marshall
Phoebe Alvarez, R-Fr., Volleyball, Wildlife and Conservation Sci, Greenville
Ryan Amador, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Jonesboro, Ark.
Sydney Andersen, Sr., Volleyball, Accounting, Placentia, Calif.
Kuea Angilau, Jr., Softball, Learning & Technology, Salt Lake City, Utah
Devin Beamon, Jr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Forney
Michelle Becker, So., Women’s Golf, Finance, San Antonio
Jay Bias, R-Sr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Savannah, Texas
Faith Bland, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Communication Studies, Saint Louis, Mo.
Kara Blasingame, Sr., Soccer, Finance, Oswego, Ill.
Josh Boateng, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Learning & Technology, Commerce
Avery Boley, So., Softball, Chemistry, Fort Worth
Delaney Boley, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Fort Worth
Mason Boswell, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Finance. Brookshire
Cavin Branin, Fr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Dayton
Rodney Brown, R-Sr., Men’s Basketball, Business Administration, Beaumont
Lexi Bubenchik, Sr. Women’s Golf, Liberal Studies, Norwich, Ohio
Leslie Campuzano, Sr., Soccer, Public Health, Dallas
Taryn Cast, R-So., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Poolville
Chelsea Cheek, R-Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Counseling, Commerce
Matt Childers, R-Jr., Football, Business Administration, Henderson
Caleb Cilumba, Sr., Football. Finance, Fort Worth
Emerson Coburn, Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Decatur
Landon Cole, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sherman
Chance Cooper, Sr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Leander
Kyla Crawford, Fr., Volleyball, Business Administration, Euless
Amber Crews, Jr., Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Lewisville
McKenna Cross, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Groves
Joe Cruz, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Computer Science, Hillsboro
Chris Dascher, R-So., Football, Business Administration, Vero Beach, Fla.
Riley Davidson, Sr., Volleyball, Marketing, Campbell
Dajia Davis, So., Softball, Public Health, Hillsboro
Jewelz-Unique Demps, Fr., Football. Technology Management, Forney
Mairady Dempsey, Fr., Softball. Criminal Justice, Lavaca, Ark.
Maiya Dickie, R-So., Volleyball, Public Health, Huntsville
Mackenzie Dugi, Fr., Softball, Industrial Engineering, St. Hedwig, Texas
Jordan Dusckas, Fr., Women’s Golf, Sport & Recreation Management, Highland Village
Carson Edwards, Fr., Volleyball, Criminal Justice, Lubbock
Delan Edwin, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Accounting, Castries, St. Lucia
Graham Eeds, R-Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Grand Prairie
D’Angelo Ellis, Sr., Football, Management, Houston
Dominion Ezinwa, Sr., Football, Undeclared, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Trayveon Franklin, So., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Dobbin, Texas
Xayvion Fuller, Fr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Dallas
Clifford Funderburk, R-Fr., Football. Business Administration, Dallas
Paige-Lee Garris, Sr., Women’s Golf. Political Science, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Abigail Gatlin, So., Softball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, La Coste, Texas
Zachary Gilmore, Fr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Daingerfield
Katie Givens, Sr., Soccer. Learning & Technology, Rockwall
Nicki Gonelli, R-Jr., Volleyball, Counseling, Round Rocks
Shane Gosson, R-Jr., Football, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Missouri City,
Lily Griffin, Fr., Women’s Golf, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Palmerston North, New Zealand
Tyler Guillory, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Houston,
Noah Harris, R-So., Football, Learning & Technology, Stratfords
Sophie-Charlott Hempel, Sr., Women’s Golf, Psychology, Pirmasens, Germany
Christian Hernandez, R-Sr., Football, Business Administration, Frisco
Christina Hernandez, Fr., Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies, Denison
Victoria Hinton, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Environmental Science, Woodbridge, Va.
Darvis Holmes, Jr., Football, General Studies, Allenhurst, Ga.
Alexandra Honeywood, Sr., Athletic Training, Sport & Recreation Management, Paris
Erin James, R-Fr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, McKinney
Bryson Jenkins, R-So., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Frisco
Nathan Jester, R-Fr., Football, Sport & Recreation Management, Commerce
Tori Johnson, So., Athletic Training, Undecided/Pre-Nursing, Grand Prairie
Lamontris Johnson-Jessie, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, General Studies, Lancaster
Jadin Jones, Fr., Football, Public Health, Killeen
William Keeler, Fr., Football, Special Education, Gallup, N.M.
Sean-Krystoff King, Fr., Football, Computer Science, Houston
Kader Kohou, R-Sr., Football, Marketing, Fort Worths
Leo Lara, R-Jr.,, Men’s Basketball, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Santa Rosa
Alyssa LeBlanc, Fr., Softball, Sport & Recreation Management, Brookshire
Juliana Louis, Sr., Women’s Basketball, General Business, Cypress, Calif.
Kayla Lucas, R-Fr., Volleyball, Public Health, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Madison Luther. Jr., Volleyball, Marketing, Sealy
Tyler Malin, R-Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Frisco
Gage Marshall, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field , Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Yenifer Martinez, So., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Irving
Presley McAree, Fr., Softball, Business Administration, Emory
Hallie McCarroll, Jr., Soccer, General Studies, Frisco
Nathan McCulloch, Jr., Men’s Golf, Sport & Recreation Management, Edinburgh, Scotland
Tyler McDonough, R-Sr., Men’s Golf, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Horseshoe Bay
Mitchell McGarry, R-Fr., Football, Construction Engineering, Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia
Riley Mcintyre, Fr., Men’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Austin
Christopher McPhaul, Jr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field,Learning & Technology, Frisco
Cooper Miller, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Electrical Engineering, Big Spring
Hunter Miller, R-Fr., Football, Electrical Engineering, Amarillo
Dallas Millin, Sr., Men’s Golf, Finance, Wright, Wyo.
Uxua Modrego, Fr., Softball, Biological Science, Burlada, Spain
Ta’Lyn Moody, Sr., Softball, Secondary Education, Mansfield
Zharia Moore, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Computer Science, Dallas
Xavier Morris, R-Sr., Football, General Studies, Converse
Maryam Muhammad, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Interdisciplinary Studies, The Woodlands
Chance Mulligan, So., Men’s Golf, Management, Dallas
Tehillah Ndhlovu, So., Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, York, England
Karlee Nichols, Jr., Women’s Golf, Public Health, San Antonio
Danielle Nicholson, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Undecided - Pre-Nursing, Princeton
Chandler Noble, Fr., Football, Criminal Justice,Streetman, Texas
Michael Noble, So., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Orange, Calif.
Dorian Norris, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Construction Engineering, Lake Dallas
Keekee Nowlin, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Public Health, Bryan
Tyson Oliver, Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Rockwall
Inma Ortiz Prieto, Jr., Women’s Golf, AgSciTech/Ornamental Horticulture Emphasis, Huelva, Spain
Emily Otto, Jr., Softball, Interdisciplinary Studies, Richmond
Axel Paolucci, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health Kine Spo Studies, Lyon, France
Cally Pausewang, Sr., Softball, Mathematics, San Antonio
Jessie Payne, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Accounting, Greenville
Alex Peavy, R-So., Men’s Basketball, Sport & Recreation Management, San Antonio
Jordan Polk, R-Fr., Football, Criminal Justice, Grand Prairie
Cameron Proctor, Jr., Football, Criminal Justice, Bryans Road, Md.
Kimber Qualls, Jr., Softball, Political Science, Humble
Dominique Ramsey, R-Sr., Football, Industrial Engineering, Converse
Maddy Rashford, R-Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Placentia, Calif.
Darien Redd, Sr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sport & Recreation Management, Commerce
Rylie Robertson, Sr., Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies, Rockwall
Ashlyn Romine, Fr., Volleyball, Environmental Science, Colorado City, Colo.
Brianda Rosales-Ramirez, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Pilot Point
Niv Rozenholtz, Fr., Men’s Basketball, General Business, St. Legier, Switzerland
Madison Schaefer, So., Softball, Finance, Frisco
Bella Schmukal, Fr., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Rockwall
Makenzie Schott, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Undecided - Pre-Nursing, Flower Mound
Candesha Scott, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health Kine Spo Studies, St. David, Grenada
Lauren Shaw, So., Soccer, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Livingston
Shelbi Sheppard, R-So., Volleyball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Emory
Alex Shillow, R-Sr., Football, Grad Cert Organization Dev, Pflugerville
Ashley Shipley, Fr., Women’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Tucumcari, N.M.
Aislynn Shore, Fr., Volleyball, Criminal Justice, Hockley
Jhonee Simpson, So., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Savannah, Ga.
Naomi Sink, So., Soccer, Criminal Justice, Plano
Dixon Siuele, Sr., Football, General Studies, Alhambra, Calif.
Chealsea Slider, Sr., Softball, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Texarkana, Ark.
Jontavis Smith, Sr., Football, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field, General Studies, Tomballs
Anne Spearman, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health Kine Spo Studies, Arlington
Connor Stockerl, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, The Woodlands
Melissa Storey, Fr., Soccer, General Business, Sunderland, England
Minna Svaerd, Jr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Sport & Recreation Management, Karlstad, Sweden
Dejhia Taylor, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Prosper
Adrian Taylor, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Business Administration, Stellenbosch, South Africa
Imani Taylor, R-Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs
Dylan Theiss, Grad, Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Hackensack, N.J.
Sarah Tipton, Fr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Biological Science, Forney
Tanner Townsend, Fr., Men’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Cross Country, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Royse City
Keinoshin Toyota, Grad, Athletic Training, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Hiroshima, Japan
Carson Tuttle, R-So., Men’s Basketball, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Mukilteo, Wash.
Landry Tyson, R-Fr., Football, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Sulphur Springs
Iniuto Ukpong, Sr.,, Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Arlington
Celeste Vela, Jr., Volleyball, Industrial Engineering, Guadalajara, Mexico
Tripp Wallace, R-Jr., Men’s Golf, Management, Lubbock
Hailey Wanoreck, Sr., Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Outdoor Track & Field, Health, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Beaumont
Alexus Wanton, Jr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Royse City
Cora Welch, Sr., Soccer, Visual Communication, Allen
Cedrick Wilcox III, Sr., Football, Business Administration, Port St Lucie, Fla.
Ariana Williams, Sr., Athletic Training, Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Mansfield
Saylor Williams, Fr,, Softball, Public Health, Jacksonville
Sarah Wongsinth, Sr, Women’s Golf, Sport & Recreation Management, Udon Thani, Thailand
Devlen Woods, R-Fr, Football, General Business, Tyler
