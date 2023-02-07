Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

  COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team added 15 signees on Wednesday during National Signing Day to round out the first recruiting class under coach Clint Dolezel.

  The signing day class includes seven on offense and eight on defense. Between the December early signing period and the regular signing period, the Lions signed 25 players.

  Among the signees is Caddo Mills senior wide receiver Brady Wasurick. Wasurick earned first-team All-District 6-4A-II honors after catching a team-high 38 passes for 659 yards and seven touchdowns for the 11-1 Foxes.

  Another signee is Rockwall quarterback Lake Bennett, who passed for 2,214 yards and 18 touchdowns this season for the 10-2 Yellowjackets while also rushing for 321 yards and 10 TDs. 

  The Lions now look ahead to spring practice before beginning the 2023 season. The full schedule for the 2023 season as well as season ticket information will be released later this spring.

 

The full list of signees in the 2023 recruiting class can be found below.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous School

  Noah Baker DB 6-0 175 Austin Lyndon B. Johnson 

  Lake Bennett QB 6-0 220 Rockwall

  Kyle Bruce OL 6-4 315 Florence, Miss. /Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

  Elias De Leon OL 6-4 310 Little Elm/Bethune-Cookman

  Tramar Gilbert LB 6-2 205 Peaster

  Matthew Goldman LB 6-2 215 Frisco Independence 

  Jordon Hamilton RB 6-0 176 Frisco

  Nehemiah Hernandez DT 6-3 250 San Antonio Wagner 

  Sloan Hubert TE 6-3 250 El Campo

  Dwight Jones, Jr. DB 5-11 175 Lancaster

  Relvin Kelly DB 6-0 180 Dallas Pinkston 

  Preston Kilgore TE 6-4 210 Terrell

  Josh Magana QB 6-2 200 Dinuba, Calif./Reedley College

  Devin Matthews WR 5-8 165 Seguin

  Jason Otah DL 6-3 230 Bellaire Episcopal 

  Naszae Otieno RB 5-10 190 Arlington Seguin 

  Travis Roman DB 6-0 160 Nederland

  Rodney Searles WR 6-2 195 Houston Clear Lake

  Cole Thrift OL 6-8 325 Richardson Pearce

  Nate Washington III DB 5-10 160 Waco La Vega 

  Brady Wasurick WR 6-4 206 Caddo Mills

  Matthew Welch OL 6-4 2755 Lake Worth

  McKinley Wilson LB 6-3 190 Spring Klein Oak

  Logan Wylie OL 6-2 300 St. Johns, Fla. Bartram Trail HS/Stetson

  Wesley York, Jr. LB 6-1 195 Austin Bowie

