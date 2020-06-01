NEW ORLEANS — Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athletes earned 13 all-America honors for the NCAA Division II indoor season.
Seven Lion men and six women were cited by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Normal policies dictate that all-America honors are awarded based on classifications of performance at the NCAA championships. With the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, the USTFCCCA Executive Committee selected the team based on start lists for the national championship.
Two Lion women earned a pair of honors as Kiara Brown (Dallas Carter) and Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) were honored for their qualification in individual events, as well as part of the 4x400-meter relay team with Danielle Nicholson (McKinney North) and Ro’Nisha Simpson (Tatum). Brown was a qualifier in the 200 and Svaerd was a qualifier in the 400.
Svaerd now has nine career all-American honors in five season segments and this is her third season segment with multiple all-American distinctions. She has been a 4x400 meter relay all-American in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 indoor seasons and a 400 all-American in the 2019 and 2020 indoor seasons.
Simpson earns her fourth 4x400 meter relay all-America honor and third in indoor competition (2018 2019, and 2020).
On the men’s list, seven Lions earned all-American distinction.
Dorian Andrews (Dallas Skyline) earned his third career all-American hurdle honor. Andrews was also an indoor 60-meter hurdle all-American in 2018 and an outdoor all-American in the 110-meter hurdles in 2019.
Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) earns his third career all-American honor and second in the indoor shot put. He is also a 2019 outdoor All-American in the discus throw.
Malcolm Woods (Sachse) earned his third career all-American distinction in a third different event. He earned the award this year for his qualification in the 60-meter dash after earning all-American honors in the 2017 outdoor 4x100 meter relay and the 2018 outdoor 200 dash.
First-time all-Americans for the Lions were Lamarion Arnold (Montgomery, Ala.) in the 200 dash, Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery, Texas) in the triple jump and Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya) and Octopias Ndiwa (Eldoret, Kenya) in the 800 run.
