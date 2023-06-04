The field for the 12th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball golf tournament filled up in record time.
“It filled up in 29 minutes,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers.
A field of 84 teams will be competing in the 36-hole event on June 24-25 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City. A Little Monsters golf tournament is also planned for June 23 at a golf course yet to be named.
The 36-hole event will have a change in the team format. Each team will consist of three players in a scramble rather than two players for each team as for the past 11 tournaments.
“It put a few more bodies in the tournament,” said Bowers. “Kind of changed it up. So it’s not the same ol’ same ol.’”
Last year two longtime members of Webb Hill Country Club from Leonard teamed up to win the championship flight. Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland shot two 18-hole rounds of 62 to win the flight by a single stroke with their total of 124.
“Every week we’re out here playing,” said Moreland. “We love this course. I love this tournament. This tournament is so much fun.”
Borchardt said they play well together.
“He hits the long ball and I just putt it in,” said Borchardt.
The two players have played in a lot of the weekly Wednesday scrambles at Webb Hill through the years and have played in the championship, first and second flights of this tournament. They shot rounds of 66 and 64 to tie for first place in the first flight in the 2021 tournament.
“We’ve been bumped up from the second to the first to the championship flight,” said Moreland.
Second place in the championship flight last year went to Colton Boddy and Jarrett Hamilton (63-62-125), while defending champions Alan Hawkins and Austin Green (66-60-126) were third and David Weaks and Eric Kelley (60-67-127) finished fourth.
The husband and wife team of Brady and Kristen Jones won the first flight last year by four strokes with a 120 total. Renowned local artist Brandon Adams and Greenville first chief Jeremy Powell tied for second place with Daniel Lewis and Ryan Madewell.
Curtis Stanley and Pito Lopez captured the second flight at 123.
Spencer Payne and Steve Payne won the third flight with a 132. Three teams tied for first in the fourth flight at 135, including Hunt County judge Bobby Stovall with Mike Hein, Michael Wynn with Steve Eaton and Ray Martinez with Logan Vinlarek.
Lone Oak golfer Jimmy Shaw teamed with Garrett Brummitt to win the fifth flight with a 130 total.
Chris Vega and Rhett Denton won the sixth flight by six strokes with their total of 133.
Former Greenville Lion baseball players Louis Park and Todd Hemphill won the seventh flight at 145.
Some of the same names are showing up on the 2023 entry list.
“There’s a lot of the teams going to be similar,” said Bowers. “They’ve had to pick up an extra man.”
He said there will be six flights for this year’s tournament with tee off times at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days of the tournament.
Along with the Little Monsters tournament other activities are planned for the event including a Texas shootout at 3 p.m. on June 23, a cornhole tournament at 8:30 p.m on June 24 and live music by Zach Romo on June 24.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.
The tournament is named for former Greenville Lions athlete and coach Craig “Monster” Bowers, who died in a snow skiing accident in 2012. He was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School.
Kevin Bowers said the tournament “is like a reunion” for family and friends of the late Craig “Monster” Bowers, his brother.
