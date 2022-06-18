The 11th Annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament on June 23-26 has set a record.
The field of 105 two-golfer teams for the 36-hole tournament filled up in just five days, a tournament record.
“Last year was two weeks and we thought that was fast,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers.
The 36-hole tournament is scheduled for June 25-26 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City. Golfers are entered in eight flights and the tee times are planned for 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days of the tournament.
Bowers said the tournament field includes returning teams “and some new ones.”
The Bowers family will represented by two teams. Kevin and his son Travis, a recent graduate of Greenville High School, will play in the tournament along with Bobby Bowers and his grandson Caden, who recently graduated as the salutatorian of the senior class of Greenville High School. Kevin and Travis won the fourth flight last year.
---
Proceeding the tournament is the Little Monsters golf tournament on June 23 at Wright Park Municipal in Greenville. That is a four-player scramble for kids 12 and under and starts at 2:30 p.m.
Kids without a team can be paired up by contacting Kevin Bowers at 903-461-5422.
---
A first-team pairing resulted in a victory in the championship flight of last year’s tournament.
Former Greenville Lion Alan Hawkins teamed up with former Stephen F. Austin golfer Austin Green to win the championship flight by a single stroke with their total of 127. They fired rounds of 67 and 60. The 60 on Sunday was the low round of the tournament.
“We’re just buddies,” said Hawkins. “We always talk golf when we see each other. This is the first time to play together.”
Three teams tied for second place in the championship flight last year at 128, including LaDarrin McLane with Joe Killgore, Blake James with Shaun Franklin and Matt Neyra with Dustin Stephenson.
Four teams tied for first place in the first flight last year including Mark Dean with Gary McCauley, J.P. Gaffney with Jay Eubanks, Brett Parry with Ben Butler and Trent Borchardt with Aaron Moreland. All teams shot 130s.
Wade Toeplitz and Aaron Schick tied for first place in the second flight with Alfonso Romero and Jose Quintero at 129.
Sam Jenkins and Tom Stewart (133) took the third flight.
Kevin Bowers and his son Travis fired a 130 to win the fourth flight last year by seven strokes.
George Judge and Christian Rodriguez claimed the fifth flight at 136.
John Harvey and Blake Harvey took the sixth flight with a 139.
Jay Sorrells and Ryleigh Sorrells tied for first place in the seventh flight with Nathan Oxley and Gary Oxley (148).
The tournament is named for Craig “Monster” Bowers, a former Greenville High School athlete and coach and assistant principal at Royse City High School. Bowers died in a snow skiing accident in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.