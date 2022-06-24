The 11th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament this weekend should be a hot one.
Weather forecasts are calling for a high of 101 degrees on Saturday and 97 on Sunday at Webb Hill Country Club, the site of the 36-hole tournament. The field of 105 two-golfer teams filled up in just five days, a tournament record.
“Last year was two weeks and we thought that was fast,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers.
Golfers are entered in eight flights and the tee times are planned for 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days of the tournament.
Bowers said the tournament field includes returning teams “and some new ones.”
The Bowers family will represented by two teams. Kevin and his son Travis, a recent graduate of Greenville High School, will play in the tournament along with Bobby Bowers and his grandson Caden, who recently graduated as the salutatorian of the senior class of Greenville High School. Kevin and Travis won the fourth flight last year. They’re entered in the third flight this time.
Former Greenville Lion Alan Hawkins teamed up with former Stephen F. Austin golfer Austin Green to win the championship flight in last year’s tournament by a single stroke with their total of 127. They fired rounds of 67 and 60. The 60 on Sunday was the low round of the tournament.
“We’re just buddies,” said Hawkins. “We always talk golf when we see each other. This is the first time to play together.”
Hawkins and Green are entered in the tournament again in the championship flight.
Three teams tied for second place in the championship flight last year at 128, including LaDarrin McLane with Joe Killgore, Blake James with Shaun Franklin and Matt Neyra with Dustin Stephenson. McLane and Killgore are entered again along with James and Franklin.
2020 winners Todd Bissenden and Corey Knowlton are entered in the championship flight, as are Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland, who tied for first place in the first flight last year.
Two more teams to watch in the championship flight are David Weaks and Eric Kelley and Ryan Mayfield and Todd Mayfield. Todd Mayfield joined Scott Coffman on the winning team in 2019. Scott Coffman is paired with McKaylin Coffman in the third flight.
Wade Toeplitz and Aaron Schick, who tied for first place in the second flight, will be competing in the first flight against Alfonso Romero and Jose Quintero, who also tied for first place in the second flight.
Greenville brothers Payton Frankin and Jace Franklin are one of the teams to watch in the seventh flight.
The tournament is named for the late Craig “Monster” Bowers, a former Greenville Lion athlete and coach and assistant principal in Royse City who died in a skiing accident in Colorado in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.