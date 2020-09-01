The Boles Hornets are looking to go 2-0 for the 2020 football season when they make their home debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Hornets, who whipped Overton 34-0 last week, will entertain 1-0 Como-Pickton at Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium. Como-Pickton won its opener 17-0 over James Bowie.
Boles was balanced in its win over Overton, rushing for 134 yards and passing for 130.
Donovan Barnes led the Hornet rushers with 64 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Quarterback Santiago Sajines ran for 19 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Gabriel Drennan ran for 47 yards on six carries and also caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Maurice Cummins caught two passes for 28 yards and a pair of TDs.
Barnes caught two passes for 20 yards and Koen Goggans caught one for 16 yards.
Joas Ochoa also booted two extra points.
Como-Pickton has won the last two meetings over the Hornets, 16-14 and 41-6. The Eagles were a 4-7 playoff team in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.