I can’t remember hearing a prayer dad has uttered that didn’t begin with the words, “We trust to be thankful, dear Heavenly Father …”
Like my uncle, who begins each prayer with “Most gracious, ever to be reverenced, ever to be adored, Lord God Almighty,” dad’s opening line sets the tone for each of his prayers. It’s his opening liturgy reminding not only himself, but also all those within earshot, that we are truly to be thankful to God for all his gifts given to us.
It’s easy to be ungrateful. It’s easy to become too busy with work, relationships, and life in general to stop and consider how many things we have to be thankful for. Even in the bad times filled with stress, anxiety, turmoil in the world and turmoil in the soul, there are, for the Christian, untold number of reasons to be thankful to God.
That’s what dad’s liturgical prayers do. They remind me how thankful I should be to my Heavenly Father for giving me these many good gifts. They remind me, especially on this Father’s Day, how grateful I am that God gave me the dad that he did.
I trust to be thankful, dear Heavenly Father, first, for you. You created me and you sustain me every day. You gave me life and you continue to give me air in my lungs and a heart that beats.
I trust to be thankful for my job. I don’t always enjoy waking up with the sun, but it more than pays for the bills. And especially during a pandemic when millions are now jobless, I need to take time to thank God to be able to support my bride.
I trust to be thankful for my bride. Jesse is a literal Godsend. Without her, I wouldn’t have had a desire to return to writing anything other than little jots here and there on my notebook. She has helped me in every way. She loves me. And more importantly, she loves the Lord. Only a woman who loves the Lord with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength, could put up with me.
I trust to be thankful for my family. Praise God for them. We have been through thick and thin, good times and bad, and have stuck together. They are in my nightly prayers.
I trust to be thankful for my church. We met for the first time in two months last Sunday. It was beautiful. Though most faces were hidden by masks, I could see and sense the joy in each person. I sat by Jesse and my two younger sisters. I had to stop and watch them as David preached, taking diligent notes, bending their ears to hear every word that he preached.
Lastly, since this is Father’s Day, I trust to be thankful for dad. Dad, I learned through your words and deeds how to be a man in this world. More than that, how to be a gentleman.
In a world where sex sells and more and more of society is being sensualized, you taught me what it meant to treat women with dignity and respect, showing honor and having compassion to those in need.
You taught me that anything worth doing, is worth doing right.
You taught me to stand up for the truth, especially when it’s not popular. A needed reminder for Christians today.
You taught me to love the Lord.
You taught me all these things because you are a godly man and a good dad. I am heartbroken when I hear tales from friends about abusive fathers or fathers who just didn’t care. So many of society’s problems could be solved if young men and women simply had a good father figure to teach them the things dad taught me.
So I trust to be thankful, dear Heavenly Father, for this earthly father, whom you gave.
Happy Father’s Day, dad,
From your son,
The other Joe “Cool” Hamrick.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
