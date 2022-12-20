State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) this week filed legislation designed to preempt and stop the implementation of remote kill-switches in personally owned vehicles.
Passage of HB 1031 would outlaw the manufacture or sale of vehicles with remote kill-switches that can be activated by the manufacturer or the government, or the installation of such a device in personal vehicles, in the State of Texas.
Slaton, who represents District 2, said in a prepared release: “The idea that the federal government or an international mega-corporation would have the ability to decide when, where and if private citizens can operate their own personal vehicles is not only preposterous, but it is deeply antithetical to the principles of a free country. We all saw the incredible encroachments on individual liberty during COVID. God forbid something like that occurs again, and the government or leftists corporations have the power to remotely shut-down your personal car and prevent you from traveling. and in an age of cancel-culture, wokeism, and social-credit scores, this kind of power is just one more step in the direction of an Orwellian future for America.
The bill would help nullify any current or future federal requirements that personal vehicles be equipped with technology that could remotely shut down or disable the vehicle.
In November 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion bipartisan deal to maintain and upgrade the country’s roads, bridges, ports and more. One provision in the legislation aims to prevent drunk driving deaths by requiring all new vehicles to soon include “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology” as “standard equipment,” The Associated Press reported.
However, in the months since the law passed, some social media users have claimed it will give police access to data collected by the technology or allow the government to shut down cars remotely, The AP reported.
The law gives the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an agency under the Department of Transportation, three years to define which specific technologies cars should begin using.
Once defined, automakers have between two and three years to comply, according to The AP.
The law leaves most of the details up to NHTSA, specifying only that the technology should be equipped to passively monitor a driver’s behavior or blood alcohol concentration, as well as prevent or limit motor vehicle operation if the driver is impaired.
None of the technologies currently in development would notify law enforcement of the data collected inside vehicles or give government agencies remote control of vehicles, Jeffrey Michael, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Injury Research and Policy, told The AP.
“I’ve been associated with this technology since the beginning of its development and it has always been viewed as a prevention device rather than an enforcement device,” Michael said.
He added that his interpretation of the law was that it has “nothing to do with giving law enforcement access to a kill switch.”
Slaton credited the work done on HB 1031 by Texans Uniting for Reform and Freedom.
“The surveillance-state and their corporate cohorts are bent on making everything that we do trackable and regulated, and we must get ahead of it. The freedom to travel within our own country is incredibly important, and steps must be taken now to ensure it is preserved,” Slaton said.
