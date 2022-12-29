The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has announced extra patrols will be added for New year's Eve:
While many will be out celebrating on New Year's Eve, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full swing. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrol on the streets throughout the new year. The sheriff’s office will have extra deputies working on New Year's Eve, along with the deputies already scheduled to work.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones will be out working alongside his deputies to ensure motorist are not over-indulging and getting behind the wheel. Sheriff Jones urges those who are out celebrating on New Year's Eve to plan a safe way home before the festivities begin, designate a sober driver, and DO NOT drive while impaired.
“We’ll have as many officers out as we can, we want to prevent somebody from getting arrested, getting hurt or hurting someone else. If you suspect someone of driving impaired, please call 911,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.