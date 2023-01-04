By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner Editor
District 3 U.S. Rep. Keith Self, Hunt County’s newly minted Republican representative to Congress, was among 20 House GOP members blocking Kevin McCarthy’s ascent to the speakership.
Self, who on Wednesday had yet to be sworn in to office, told WFAA in Dallas that his votes Tuesday and Wednesday to deny McCarthy the gavel reflect the will of his district, which includes most of Hunt and Collin counties.
By mid-afternoon Wednesday, six votes had been called to elect a new Speaker of the House, and McCarthy fell short each time.
“The majority of my constituents have voiced their concerns about one — the Speaker of the House, but even more so they want change,” Self told WFAA.
On Tuesday, Self, a McKinney resident and a former county judge for Collin County, joined fellow Texas congressmen Chip Roy of Austin and Michael Cloud of Corpus Christi in supporting ultraconservative firebrand Jim Jordan of Ohio for the speakship.
“The reason I voted for Jim Jordan is because I believe he’s the man with the vision,” Self told WFAA. “He’s the man with the charisma; he’s the man with the plan for this Congress going forward.”
On Wednesday, the block of Republicans opposing McCarthy switched their support to Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
It was not clear late Wednesday afternoon how many more votes the House would take or how the stalemate would end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.