Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:21 am
Hunt County districts
Bland A
Boles B
Caddo Mills A
Campbell C
Celeste B
Commerce B
Greenville C
Lone Oak A
PTAA Fate B
PTAA Greenville B
PTAA Royse City A
Quinlan B
Royse City A
Wolfe City B
Source: TEA
