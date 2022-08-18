Hunt County districts

Bland             A

Boles              B

Caddo Mills        A

Campbell        C

Celeste            B

Commerce        B

Greenville        C

Lone Oak        A

PTAA Fate        B

PTAA     Greenville    B

PTAA Royse City        A

Quinlan             B

Royse City        A

Wolfe City        B    

Source: TEA

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you