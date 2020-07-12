The following is a sample ballot for the July 14 Republican Party primary runoff election in Hunt County. Note, not all races will appear on all ballots.
State Representative, District 2
Vote for None or One
Dan Flynn
Bryan Slaton
County Attorney
Vote for None or One
Scott Cornuaud
G. Calvin Grogan V
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
Vote for None or One
Mark Hutchins
Eric Evans
County Constable, Precinct No. 3
Vote for None or One
Wade Sheets
Joel Gibson
County Constable, Precinct No 1
Vote for None or One
Sandra Linson-Bell
Richy Valenzuela.
