The following is a sample ballot for the July 14 Republican Party primary runoff election in Hunt County. Note, not all races will appear on all ballots.

State Representative, District 2

Vote for None or One

Dan Flynn

Bryan Slaton

County Attorney

Vote for None or One

Scott Cornuaud

G. Calvin Grogan V

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

Vote for None or One

Mark Hutchins

Eric Evans

County Constable, Precinct No. 3

Vote for None or One

Wade Sheets

Joel Gibson

County Constable, Precinct No 1

Vote for None or One

Sandra Linson-Bell

Richy Valenzuela.

