The following are the races to be decided during the May 24 political party runoff elections.

Note: Not all races will be on all ballots.

Democratic Party Primary Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General  Land Office

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Republican Party Primary Runoff

Attorney General

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley

Railroad

Commissioner

Sara Stogner

Wayne Christian

County

Commissioner, Precinct 2

Randy Strait

David Monroe

Precinct Chair 214A

Roxanne Turner

Jace Lemmon

Precinct Chair 318B

D. Robert Smith

Miranda Rodriguez

Precinct Chair 323

Margarita Moses

Amy Jo Corrales

Precinct Chair 432

Betty Teel Malone

Charlotte Bennett

