The following is a list of contested races on the ballots for the May 7 elections in Hunt County. NOTE: Not all races will appear on all ballots, and voters may receive more than one ballot.

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the resident homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on a homestead.”

For

Against

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

For

Against

Greenville ISD Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $169,400,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the District, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of the interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.

For

Against

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 1

Vote for None or One

Anne M. Haynes

Cedric Dean

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3

Vote for None or One

Bonnie-Jean Stewart

Gary Clint Sickels

Colleen McDonald

City Council, City of Greenville, Place 1

Vote for None or One

Terry Thomas

Paul Park

City Council, City of Greenville, Place 2

Vote for None or One

Byron Taylor

Al Atkins

Caddo Mills ISD Trustee, 3 Year Term

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

Eddie Hall

Mark Sweeney

Dane Scoggins

Jale Papageorgiou

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

John Verity

Bem Bentley

Cody Hawkins

Michelle Butler

Mayor, City of Celeste, 1 Year Term

Vote for None or One

David Brannam

Scott Sipe

Shaunna Renee Cole

City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None, One, Two of Three

Jordan Brooks

Chris White

Angel Martinez

Jason Minter

City of Celeste, Proposition A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Celeste at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

For

Against

City of Celeste, Proposition B

Vote for None or One

The legal sale of malt beverages and wine.

For

Against

Community Independent School District, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $595,604,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for district-wide improvements consisting of constructing and equipping new campuses; expanding, renovating, improving existing campuses, Ag facility, CTE facility and district support facilities; and the purchase off sites for school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Community Independent School District Proposition B

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $19,338,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for Braves Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Community Independent School District Proposition C

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $35,058,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for a multi-purpose indoor facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Terrell Independent School District Proposition A

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $94,358,100 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school facilities in the District, including the acquisition of land thereof, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Terrell Independent School District Proposition B

Vote for None or One

The issuance of $641,900 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Lone Oak ISD Trustee, 3 Year Full Term

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

Donald Isenburg

Chase Stokes

Orville Gentry

Andy Williams

Justin Ramm

Mayor, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

Darren Evans

Delores Spence

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 2

Vote for None or One

Tiffany Taylor

Mark Beatte

City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 4

Vote for None or One

Leeta Goolsby

Becky Bernardi

Wolfe City ISD Trustee, 3 Year Term

Vote for None, One, Two of Three

Eric Williams

Courtney Allen

John Tisdale

James Alan Stewart

Cliff Wise

City Council, City of Wolfe City, Full Term

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

“ANT” Anthony Cruz

Amy Pickering

Casandra Laverty

Betty Teel Malone

Cory Lee McElwrath

