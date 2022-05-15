The following are the races to be decided during the May 24 political party runoff elections. Note: Not all races will be on all ballots:

Democratic Party Primary Runoff

Lieutenant Governor

Vote for None or One

Michelle Beckley

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Vote for None or One

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Vote for None or One

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for None or One

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Republican Party Primary Runoff

Attorney General

Vote for None or One

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Vote for None or One

Dawn Buckingham

Tim Westley

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for None or One

Sara Stogner

Wayne Christian

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Vote for None or One

Randy Strait

David Monroe

 Precinct Chair 214A

Vote for None or One

Roxanne Turner

Jace Lemmon

Precinct Chair 318B

Vote for None or One

D. Robert Smith

Miranda Rodriguez

Precinct Chair 323

Vote for None or One

Margarita Moses

Amy Jo Corrales

Precinct Chair 432

Vote for None or One

Betty Teel Malone

Charlotte Bennett

