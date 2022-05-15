The following are the races to be decided during the May 24 political party runoff elections. Note: Not all races will be on all ballots:
Democratic Party Primary Runoff
Lieutenant Governor
Vote for None or One
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Vote for None or One
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Vote for None or One
Janet T. Dudding
Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for None or One
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Republican Party Primary Runoff
Attorney General
Vote for None or One
George P. Bush
Ken Paxton
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Vote for None or One
Dawn Buckingham
Tim Westley
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for None or One
Sara Stogner
Wayne Christian
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Vote for None or One
Randy Strait
David Monroe
Precinct Chair 214A
Vote for None or One
Roxanne Turner
Jace Lemmon
Precinct Chair 318B
Vote for None or One
D. Robert Smith
Miranda Rodriguez
Precinct Chair 323
Vote for None or One
Margarita Moses
Amy Jo Corrales
Precinct Chair 432
Vote for None or One
Betty Teel Malone
Charlotte Bennett
