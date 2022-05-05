The following is a list of contested races on the ballots for the May 7 elections in Hunt County. NOTE: Not all races will appear on all ballots, and voters may receive more than one ballot.
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the resident homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on a homestead.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2
“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
For
Against
Greenville ISD Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $169,400,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the District, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of the interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
For
Against
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 1
Vote for None or One
Anne M. Haynes
Cedric Dean
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3
Vote for None or One
Bonnie-Jean Stewart
Gary Clint Sickels
Colleen McDonald
City Council, City of Greenville, Place 1
Vote for None or One
Terry Thomas
Paul Park
City Council, City of Greenville,
Place 2
Vote for None or One
Byron Taylor
Al Atkins
Caddo Mills ISD Trustee, 3 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Eddie Hall
Mark Sweeney
Dane Scoggins
Jale Papageorgiou
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
John Verity
Bem Bentley
Cody Hawkins
Michelle Butler
Mayor, City of Celeste, 1 Year Term
Vote for None or One
David Brannam
Scott Sipe
Shaunna Renee Cole
City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two of Three
Jordan Brooks
Chris White
Angel Martinez
Jason Minter
City of Celeste, Proposition A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in Celeste at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
For
Against
City of Celeste, Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The legal sale of malt beverages and wine.
For
Against
Community Independent School District, Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $595,604,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for district-wide improvements consisting of constructing and equipping new campuses; expanding, renovating, improving existing campuses, Ag facility, CTE facility and district support facilities; and the purchase off sites for school facilities, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Community Independent School District Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $19,338,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for Braves Stadium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Community Independent School
District Proposition C
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $35,058,000 of bonds by the Community Independent School District for a multi-purpose indoor facility and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Terrell Independent School District
Proposition A
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $94,358,100 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school facilities in the District, including the acquisition of land thereof, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Terrell Independent School District
Proposition B
Vote for None or One
The issuance of $641,900 of bonds by the Terrell Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Lone Oak ISD Trustee, 3 Year Full Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Donald Isenburg
Chase Stokes
Orville Gentry
Andy Williams
Justin Ramm
Mayor, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Darren Evans
Delores Spence
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 2
Vote for None or One
Tiffany Taylor
Mark Beatte
City Council, City of Hawk Cove, Place 4
Vote for None or One
Leeta Goolsby
Becky Bernardi
Wolfe City ISD Trustee, 3 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two of Three
Eric Williams
Courtney Allen
John Tisdale
James Alan Stewart
Cliff Wise
City Council, City of Wolfe City,
Full Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
“ANT” Anthony Cruz
Amy Pickering
Casandra Laverty
Betty Teel Malone
Cory Lee McElwrath
