The following is a list of the contested races on the November 3 election ballots. Note; Not all races will appear on all ballots.
Republican Party = (REP)
Democratic Party= (DEM)
Libertarian Party = (LIB)
Green Party = (GRN)
President/Vice President
Vote for None or One
Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)
Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN)
Write-In
United States Senator
Vote for None or One
John Cornyn (REP)
Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)
Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)
David B. Collins (GRN)
Write-In
United States
Representative, District 4
Vote for None or One
Pat Fallon (REP)
Russell Foster (DEM)
Lou Antonelli (LIB)
Write-in
Railroad
Commissioner
Vote for None or One
James “Jim” Wright (REP)
Chrysta Castañeda (DEM)
Matt Sterett (LIB)
Katijam “Kat Gruene (GRN)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Vote for None or One
Nathan Hecht (REP)
Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)
Mark Ash (LIB)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6,
Unexpired Term
Vote for None or One
Jane Bland (REP)
Kathy Cheng (DEM)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Vote for None or One
Jeff Boyd (REP)
Staci Williams (DEM)
William Bryan Strange III (LIB
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Vote for None or One
Brett Busby (REP)
Gisela D. Triana (DEM)
Tom Oxford (LIB)
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Bert Richardson (REP)
Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Vote for None or One
Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)
Tina Clinton (DEM)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Vote for None or One
David Newell (REP)
Brandon Birmingham (DEM)
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
Vote for None or One
Kevin M. Ellis (REP)
Brenda Davis (DEM)
State
Representative, District 2
Vote for None or One
Bryan Slaton (REP)
Bill Brannon (DEM)
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Vote for None or One
David Evans (REP)
Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM)
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
Vote for None or One
John Browning (REP)
Craig Smith (DEM)
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 8
Vote for None or One
Bill Whitehill (REP)
Dennise Garcia (DEM)
County Constable Precinct 1
Vote for None or One
Richy Valenzuela (REP)
Glenn Stone (DEM)
Boles ISD Trustee
Vote for None or One
Robert Cruthird
Linda Pitts
Laura Sweeney
Write-In
City Council, City
of Caddo Mills
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Scott Clements
John Phillips
Ben Bentley
Chris Dumire
Joel Richardson
Tim Thomas
Caddo Mills ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $90,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Vote for None or One
For
Against
City of Campbell Proposition 1
The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.
Vote for None or One
For
Against
City Council, City
of Celeste,
2 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Jordan Brooks
Robert Davenport
Chris White
Jason Minter
Felicia White
City Council, District 3, City of Greenville
Vote for None or One
Kristen Washington
John Turner
City of Greenville, Proposition A
“Establish a tax limitation allowed by Texas Constitution Article 8, Section 1-b(h), to: 1. create a non-repealable and non-rescindable ceiling of limitation on the City of Greenville’s Ad Valorem Tax Levy of any homestead property of a person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older who makes an application for and receives a homestead exemption; 2. allow for increases on such homestead property to the extent the value of the homestead is increased by improvements other than repairs and other than improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and except as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. allow for the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years of age or older at the time of the person’s death, subject to any exceptions provided by the general law; and 4. allow for the transfer by by qualified homestead owners or all or a proportionate amount of this tax limitation to a different residence within the City of Greenville if such transfer if provided for by the Legislature by general law at the time of transfer.”
Vote for None or One
For
Against
City of Greenville, Proposition B
The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.
Vote for None or One
For
Against
City of Greenville, Proposition C
“The issuance of $4,500,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements for Roy Warren Parkway, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
Vote for None or One
For
Against
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2
Vote for None or One
Anji Taylor
Trena Stafford
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3
Vote for None or One
Janna Stephens
Michael Phillips
Scott Potter
Mayor, City of
Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Darren Evans
Delores Spence
City Council Place 2, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
LaTasha Harcrow
Mark Collins
City Council Place 4, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Joseph Kelly
Rebecca Bernardi
Lone Oak ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Chris Moore
Steven Reisor, Jr.
Clint Patterson
Craig Scott Standifer
Danny Bowman
Mayor, City of
Josephine
Vote for None or One
Kenneth McCarty
Joe Holt
City Council Place 5, City of Quinlan
Vote for None or One
Shane Nowlin
Miguel Serrano
Royse City School Board Trustee,
Place 2
Vote for None or One
Christina Carrion
Cindi Jobe
Eric Price
Mayor, City of
West Tawakoni
Vote for None or One
Linda Kattner
Jim Turnipseed
Alan Shoemake
City Council Place 4, City of West Tawakoni
Vote for None or One
Robin Myers
Donna R. Milburn
Wolfe City ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
James Stewart
Charmayne Cherry-Scott
Dwayne Humphries
DeAnna (De) Henslee
Brad Moore
Hunt County
Proposition A
The incorporation of the community of Poetry, Texas as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.
Vote for None or One
For
Against
