The following is a list of the contested races for the March 1 Republican Party Primary election in Hunt County. Note: Not all races may appear on all ballots.
United States Representative, District 3
Keith Self
Jeremy D. Ivanovskis
Suzanne Harp
Rickey Williams
Van Taylor
Governor
Allen B. West
Greg Abbott
Paul Belew
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Rick Perry
Chad Prather
Danny Harrison
Lieutenant Governor
Aaron Sorrells
Todd M. Bullis
Trayce Bradford
Dan Patrick
Zach Vance
Daniel Miller
Attorney General
Louie Gohmert
George P. Bush
Ken Paxton
Eva Guzman
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar
Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Weston Martinez
Rufus Lopez
Dawn Buckingham
Jon Spiers
Tim Westley
Don W. Minton
Victor Avila
Ben Armenta
Commissioner of Agriculture
Carey A. Counsil
James White
Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
Martin “Sarge” Summers
Tom Slocum Jr.
Sarah Stogner
Wayne Christian
Dawayne Tipton
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
David J. Schenck
Evan Young
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker
Clint Morgan
State Senator, District 8
Matt Rostami
Angela Paxton
State Representative, District 2
Bryan Slaton
Clyde Bostick
County Clerk
Becky Landrum
Kelly Elaine Wineinger
County Commissioner Pct. 2
Randy Strait
Tod McMahan
David Monroe
David H. McNabb Jr.
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4
Clay Rankin
Charles “Adam” Dominguez
