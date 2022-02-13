The following is a list of the contested races for the March 1 Republican Party Primary election in Hunt County. Note: Not all races may appear on all ballots.

United States Representative, District 3

Keith Self

Jeremy D. Ivanovskis

Suzanne Harp

Rickey Williams

Van Taylor

Governor

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott

Paul Belew

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Rick Perry

Chad Prather

Danny Harrison

Lieutenant Governor

Aaron Sorrells

Todd M. Bullis

Trayce Bradford

Dan Patrick

Zach Vance

Daniel Miller

Attorney General

Louie Gohmert

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Eva Guzman

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar

Mark V. Goloby

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Weston Martinez

Rufus Lopez

Dawn Buckingham

Jon Spiers

Tim Westley

Don W. Minton

Victor Avila

Ben Armenta

Commissioner of Agriculture

Carey A. Counsil

James White

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Martin “Sarge” Summers

Tom Slocum Jr.

Sarah Stogner

Wayne Christian

Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

State Senator, District 8

Matt Rostami

Angela Paxton

State Representative, District 2

Bryan Slaton

Clyde Bostick

County Clerk

Becky Landrum

Kelly Elaine Wineinger

County Commissioner Pct. 2

Randy Strait

Tod McMahan

David Monroe

David H. McNabb Jr.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

Clay Rankin

Charles “Adam” Dominguez

