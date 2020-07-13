Hunt Regional Healthcare is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from The Meadows Foundation of Dallas. The grant was presented on June 22.
The Meadows Foundation was created in 1948 by Al and Virginia Meadows as an “everlasting gift of gratitude to Texas, their adopted home state.”
Over the last 42 years, the Foundation has funded $1.25 billion in the areas of arts and culture, civic and public affairs, education, health and human services.
The funds received by Hunt Regional Healthcare are designated for the Employee Care Fund, which is used to meet the immediate needs of full-time staff experiencing temporary financial hardships due to a death of a spouse or child, personal illness or injury, fire or other catastrophic events or in the case of organizational mandated limited work hours. Many Hunt Regional Healthcare staff donate a portion of their paycheck to the Employee Care Fund to help their coworkers in times of need.
“We are so honored to be awarded this generous grant from The Meadows Foundation,” said Richard Carter, CEO Hunt Regional Healthcare. “These funds will be very appreciated by staff members during this unpredictable pandemic. We hope this gives some peace and comfort in uncertain times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.