Guillermo del Toro’s PINOCCHIO (Theaters and Netflix December 9)
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro collaborates with acclaimed stop motion animator Mark Gustafson for an enchanting musical version of “Pinocchio.” The film reworks the familiar tale of the pine puppet who wants to be a boy with originator Carlo Callodi’s 1881 dark fable titled “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”
An emotionally involving comic and tragic Gothic fantasy with performances by wood-carved characters, “Pinocchio” is voiced by Gregory Mann as Pinocchio and David Bradley as woodcarver Geppeto. The narrator is Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor).
When the crudely carved Pinocchio runs away, he ends up in a carnival run by the villainous Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and his “enforcer” monkey Spazzatura (Cate Blanchett). At various locations, Pinocchio performs his “no-strings” song and dance for audiences.
Aside from the added-on sequence where Pinocchio is conscripted into the fascist Italian army, the little wooden guy’s other exploits come from Collodi’s original writing—a wild escapade where Geppeto and later Pinocchio are swallowed by a massive Dogfish and Pinocchio’s surreal treks between the living world and the underworld.
Rated PG 3 and 1/2 Stars
SPIRITED (Theaters and Apple TV+)
A fresh twist on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” director Sean Anders’ musical comedy “Spirited” stars Will Ferrell as “Present” (as in “Ghost of Christmas Present”) and Ryan Reynolds as Briggs, a modern day Scrooge.
Tapped as “Unredeemable” on Christmas Eve by ghostly specters Jacob Marley (Patrick Page), Present, Past (Sunita Mani) and Yet-to-Come (Loren G. Woods/Tracy Morgan), Briggs visits his present, past and future with his ethereal guide, Present, who believes Briggs has a chance for redemption. But during his attempt to reform Briggs, Present has trouble explaining why he has remained a ghost for 200 years. Octavia Spencer charms as Present’s love interest.
With constantly changing sets arranged by the ghostly crew, “Spirited” morphs from the modern world into Dickens’ 1843 England.
The epic fantasy works because of the comic talents of Ferrell and Reynolds, the fun-filled script and a plethora of sensational Broadway-style production numbers with words and music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Dominic Lewis and dynamic choreography by Chloe Arnold.
Rated PG-13 3 Stars
BAD AXE (Theaters and On Demand)
The award-winning documentary captures a segment of America circa that infamous year of 2020 when Covid 19 changed everything.
New York-based Asian-American filmmaker David Siev returned to his hometown of Bad Axe, Michigan during the pandemic. He filmed his family members as they attempted to keep their restaurant business from folding during the national shutdown.
David’s father, Chun, is a refugee from Cambodia who witnessed “the killing fields” as a child. His mother, Rachel, is Mexican-American, and the family’s successful restaurant bears her name.
What started as a focus on the Siev family turns into a more complicated story in the mostly white conservative town of Bad Axe. Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers cause trouble at the restaurant. Blacks and Asians become targets when members of the Siev family participate in the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Bad Axe” offers a compelling and moving microcosm of what many Americans experienced during the pandemic.
Rated PG-13
3 Stars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.