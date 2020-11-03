The following are the polling locations for the November 3 elections in Hunt County:
— 101 First United Methodist Church, 207 North 4th Street, Celeste
— 102 Wolfe City Middle School gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City
— 103 Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Highway 69, Celeste
— 104 Salem-Kinser United Methodist, 1315 Rees, Greenville
— 105 Love & Faith Fellowship, 1009 Rees Greenville
— 106 Iglesia Bautista Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey, Greenville
— 107 Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley, Greenville
— 108 Park Street Baptist, 2505 Park, Greenville
— 109 Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Avenue, Merit
— 210 Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville
— 211 Innovation First International, 6725 FM 1570, Greenville
— 212 Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle, Greenville
— 213 Hunt Baptist Association, 5422 Highway 34 South, Greenville
— 214 Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 East Main, Quinlan
— 215 First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills
— 216 Union Valley Fire Station,7965 FM 1565, Royse City
— 217 Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Poetry
— 318 Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2453 FM 513 Campbell
— 319 Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
— 320 Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 West Highway 276, West Tawakoni
— 321 Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan
— 322 Grace Baptist Church 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway, Quinlan
— 323 Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 South, Greenville
— 324 Oak Creek Country Club, 969 Jack Finney, Greenville
— 325 Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South, Greenville
— 426 Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Wolfe City
— 427 Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo, Commerce
— 428 Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 711 Culver Street, Commerce
— 429 Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Commerce
— 430 Ardis Heights Baptist, 2423 FM 118, Greenville
— 431 Neylandville City Hall, 2469 County Road 4311, Greenville
— 432 Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563 (in Fairlie)
— 433 Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville
— 434 Campbell Community Center, 111 West Main Street, Campbell
