The following are the polling locations for the November 3 elections in Hunt County:

— 101 First United Methodist Church, 207 North 4th Street, Celeste

— 102 Wolfe City Middle School gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City

— 103 Kingston Baptist Church, 4569 Highway 69, Celeste

— 104 Salem-Kinser United Methodist, 1315 Rees, Greenville

— 105 Love & Faith Fellowship, 1009 Rees Greenville

— 106 Iglesia Bautista Ridgecrest, 5400 Joe Ramsey, Greenville

— 107 Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley, Greenville

— 108 Park Street Baptist, 2505 Park, Greenville

— 109 Merit Baptist Church, 2576 Lake Avenue, Merit

— 210 Floyd Baptist Church, 4311 Highway 380, Greenville

— 211 Innovation First International, 6725 FM 1570, Greenville

— 212 Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle, Greenville

— 213 Hunt Baptist Association, 5422 Highway 34 South, Greenville

— 214 Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 East Main, Quinlan

— 215 First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills

— 216 Union Valley Fire Station,7965 FM 1565, Royse City

— 217 Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Poetry

— 318 Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2453 FM 513 Campbell

— 319 Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak

— 320 Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber, 100 West Highway 276, West Tawakoni

— 321 Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan

— 322 Grace Baptist Church 1209 E. Quinlan Parkway, Quinlan

— 323 Cash Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 South, Greenville

— 324 Oak Creek Country Club, 969 Jack Finney, Greenville

— 325 Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South, Greenville

— 426 Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563, Wolfe City

— 427 Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo, Commerce

— 428 Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 711 Culver Street, Commerce

— 429 Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Commerce

— 430 Ardis Heights Baptist, 2423 FM 118, Greenville

— 431 Neylandville City Hall, 2469 County Road 4311, Greenville

— 432 Cross Trails Cowboy Church, 4761 FM 1563 (in Fairlie)

— 433 Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville

— 434 Campbell Community Center, 111 West Main Street, Campbell

