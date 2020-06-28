The following is a list of election day polling locations in Hunt County for the July 14 political party primary runoff elections. Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office in Greenville:

Precincts 101,103 — First United Methodist, 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste

Precinct 102 — Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City

Precincts 104,105,109 — Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 Rees Street, Greenville

Precincts 106,107,108 — Park Street Baptist Church, 2305 Park Street, Greenville

Precincts 210, 211, 212, 213 — Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle Street, Greenville

Precincts 214, 216, 217 — Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 East Main Street, Quinlan

Precinct 215 — First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills

Precinct 318, 319 — Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak

Precincts 320, 321, 322 — Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan

Precincts 323, 324, 325 — Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South, Greenville

Precincts 426, 427, 428, 429, 432 — Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Campbell

Precincts 430, 431, 433, 434 — Reecy Davis Recreational Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville

