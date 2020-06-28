The following is a list of election day polling locations in Hunt County for the July 14 political party primary runoff elections. Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office in Greenville:
Precincts 101,103 — First United Methodist, 207 N. 4th Street, Celeste
Precinct 102 — Wolfe City Middle School Gym, 506 West Hanna, Wolfe City
Precincts 104,105,109 — Salem-Kinser United Methodist Church, 1315 Rees Street, Greenville
Precincts 106,107,108 — Park Street Baptist Church, 2305 Park Street, Greenville
Precincts 210, 211, 212, 213 — Westview United Methodist Church, 6407 Sayle Street, Greenville
Precincts 214, 216, 217 — Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 East Main Street, Quinlan
Precinct 215 — First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills
Precinct 318, 319 — Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square, Lone Oak
Precincts 320, 321, 322 — Lakeview Church Family Center, 11020 FM 751, Quinlan
Precincts 323, 324, 325 — Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South, Greenville
Precincts 426, 427, 428, 429, 432 — Sand Hills Country Club, 5950 Sand Hills Drive, Campbell
Precincts 430, 431, 433, 434 — Reecy Davis Recreational Center, 4320 Lee Street, Greenville
