Fans of Christmas parades are in luck, as there are more events scheduled this weekend across Hunt County.
• Christmas in Campbell starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at 115 Main Street downtown with a lunch and bake sale featuring wash-pot stew. There is a free train ride for children and a raffle for an AR-15 at noon, with tickets sold at County Farm Supply, followed by the Christmas parade. Entries are to line up at the ballpark with the parade starting at 12:30 p.m. Prizes include $100 for the best entry, $75 for second place and $50 for third. All proceeds will go toward maintaining the Campbell Community Center.
• The Christmas Parade in Wolfe City, “A Christmas in Texas” is scheduled at 4 p.m. Saturday. Staging for entries will be behind the Wolfe City Post Office starting at 3 p.m. Those wanting additional information can contact the Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce at 903-496-2271 or 903-496-2251. The Wolfe City Rail Trail has announced that there will be free horse and carriage rides available on Main Street following the parade.
• The 2021 Caddo Mills Old Fashion Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Additional information is available by calling 972-333-9217 or online at https://www.facebook.com/CaddoMillsChamberofCommerce
