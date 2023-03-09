Dear Editor:
Ron Rogers brings up a valid point about why the proposed enhancement of recreational facilities in Greenville are not being brought to the taxpayers for a vote.
I remember the vote for the $15 million bond for a new YMCA some years ago. I also remember the YMCA bond passed and yet a few naysayers were able to intimidate our city council into not activating the bonds and building the sorely needed YMCA for our community.
The question is: If there is a referendum on the recreational facilities, will Mr. Rogers and others accept the result if the vote does not go their way?
Sincerely,
Robert F. Deuell, M.D.
Greenville
