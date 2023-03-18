Many thanks to Dr. Bob Deuell for his most recent letter to the editor. In it, he rightly calls for the City Council to “fully vet” the funding for the proposed expansion of the Sports Park, “including citizen input and perhaps a referendum.”
Deuell’s common sense suggestions are basic to good government and fairness. His wise counsel should be heeded by the Greenville City Council before adding a $65 million debt load to local taxpayers.
Unfortunately, the Council has done very little public vetting thus far, despite resolving on Feb. 28th to spend $5 million in “Covid Cash” to kickstart the project. As former Councilman Al Atkins pointed out in his recent Guest Viewpoint article, the discussion of an “athletic facility” was listed on six Executive Session Council agendas since June. Conversely and to their great shame, the Council has conducted no public meetings or work sessions, issued no press releases and astonishingly, gave the public only 96 hours notice of their intent to spend the first $5 million! As a result, the Herald-Banner article giving notice of the vote to spend millions ran on the same day as the meeting, leaving little time for citizen input. Legal? Yes. Ethical? Don’t be silly.
If the lack of transparency weren’t enough, the funding mechanism also raises serious concerns. The Council passed by ordinance, (city law), a Debt Management Policy which is included in the current budget. It states in part, “The City Council will use General Obligation Bonds with voter approval … to fund long term capital needs.” Rather than follow this very clear directive, the Council has chosen to use Certificates of Obligation, which very conveniently for them, but not the taxpayer, do not require voter approval. While it could be argued that the policy contains “loopholes” that can be slithered through to claim they are acting “legally,” they are unquestionably violating the spirit if not the letter of the law.
The aforementioned transgressions of the Council raise a number of troubling questions. Why did the Council not bring this project into full public focus months ago? Why did they drop $5 million on the project with extremely short notice and despite not having taken a public vote on the future of the overall project? and perhaps the most important question of all: Why is Dr. Deuell’s suggestion of a possible referendum, on what is the largest debt offering in the history of Greenville, being rejected by the Council? On that question, there is but one answer, in my view. This Council, unlike most in the past, does not trust the citizens of Greenville to make the right decision. They have taken it upon themselves to decide an issue that, even according to their own adopted policy, should be decided by the voters. The lack of respect, transparency, humility, and proper ethics exhibited by this Council is truly a “low water” mark in the history of local government.
Ron Rogers is a Greenville resident and former member of the GISD Board of Trustees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.