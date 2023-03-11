Recent reader letters raise questions about adding $65 million of recreational enhancements to Greenville’s long-term debt without voter approval.
Ron Rogers correctly questions the lack of public information and input. Dr. Bob Deuell may recall during the October 2013 YMCA initiative, current Mayor Dr. Jerry Ransom withdrew his $1 million pledge over irregularities and the bond rightly stalled, protecting our city.
Before answering the “headline” questions additional concerns should first be explored and addressed.
The city’s annual budget, with its debt management policy were adopted by City Ordinance in September 2022.
Budget Page 131, Policy Paragraph 9 begins with “Certificates of Obligation SHALL be used sparingly” ... and further lists considerations for using these certificates. Paragraph 9C states, in part; Certificates of Obligation … not voter approved will be used ONLY in case of an unanticipated emergency. … Do the recreational enhancements meet all listed criteria for certificate of obligation use?
Council minutes reflect an “athletic facility” was discussed in executive session five times with unknown numbers of sub-committee meetings in the seven months between the June 2022 and February 2023 Council meeting presentations. What was so secretive about a publicly funded, public use project that it could not discussed in a transparent work session environment to gain citizen support and build excitement?
City documents for the current proposal obtained by citizen request reveal concerns.
35.6% of survey respondents (655) live outside the city and will not share in repayment of the $65 million debt. 1,714 folks answered Q18, “Would you support raising taxes to pay for the facility?” and those results almost evenly split (862 yes and 852 no), but 530 were out-of-city responses.
The LT Sports presentation (the city’s own consultant) 10-year forecast models and assumptions predict the new facility will operate with a $200,000+ annual loss unless subsidized. Future councils will inherit this burden and it could mean higher taxes.
Last meeting, Council ok’d using $4.9 million of our $8.6 million unspent COVID dollars for facility design. With all our pressing city needs, is this the best use of COVID money and more importantly, in almost two years since the pandemic, why are these funds still unused? Could those dollars have been spent for facility improvements instead of the just sold $3 million of certificates of obligation?
Considering the above, coupled with recent GISD bonds failures, it’s no wonder the certificate of obligation path is being pursued without taxpayers’ blessing.
“Transformational” and “game-changing” are heard for this project’s magnitude and impact. While I certainly agree, PLEASE do not dismiss the voter’s voice and role as future county, city, school, and hospital bond projects could be impacted if they are ignored.
Historically, well-founded, well-advertised, cost-effective, beneficial plans gain voter approval. Council, tap the brakes, involve the public, present the facts, make the case, and have OUR CITIZENS, who sit at the top of our city’s organizational chart, cast a vote “naysayers” will have to accept.
Al Atkins is a former member of the Greenville City Council.
