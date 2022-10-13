As reported by NBC 5 and The Dallas Morning News, many of the cities on the edges of Dallas-Fort Worth have experienced rapid development or are anticipating big changes on the horizon. City leaders, small-business owners and residents want to know what growth means for their communities. Greenville is well on its way to experiencing this growth within the next half decade.
GISD just passed 5,400 students in daily attendance. As recently as last week, 874 new permits have been issued for new construction within the city and well over a 1,000 are in the pipeline. This imposes significant areas requiring attention that can be resolved with the upcoming bond election, which calls for construction of a middle school and early childhood center. The prospect of adding hundreds of homes within 24 months is on the horizon.
Greenville hasn’t added a new school in two decades. Apart from the replacement of Bowie, which only replaced infrastructure in place, the last schools that housed actual students where a bond paid for new buildings were Carver and Lamar in 2001. We can’t expect to absorb growth and only build one elementary school every decade. In light of the fact that the majority of our schools average age is 50+ years (and few at 70 years), the cost to repair these schools is fast becoming more than replacing, as we did with Bowie. This is a reasonable upcoming bond election and it meets the immediate needs of the district. We will know shortly if we are on track for explosive growth and requiring express action to address our remaining oldest facilities.
The best time right now for a bond is now, since we largely have missed 20 years of opportunity. With interest rates rising, waiting is less the option, and addressing before we need more portables at every school site is imperative. The lending is the most optimum at this time for a number of reasons, since the district is positioned high with credit rating agencies, and we have been good stewards of our bonds the last 30 years. The fact that GISD is the lowest taxed district in three counties indicates this sound stewardship. The CTE building was absolutely needed, it was strategic, and remains a shining value to this school district. We are behind on a strategy for growth; we are acting now on necessity. We don’t truly want to be in the situation of Forney in the next five years, where a $1.3 billion bond is needed to address unmitigated growth.
Greenville is unique in that it has purchased land to accommodate both elementary schools and middle schools; this was remarkable forethought that not all districts have the luxury of, especially when land values rise as they have in places like McKinney and Frisco and the school districts couldn’t afford to get ahead of it. The fact that we don’t have to budget $50 to $100 million to purchase a single site is a huge windfall to taxpayers. We can pivot now or resort to 20 years of the usual. It takes three to four years to proceed from an approved bond to buildings ready to walk in. Today, we find ourselves starting on another decade of more portables at all our schools.
It’s not every day that you can build new facilities and meet immediate needs and raise taxes only minimally. It’s not palatable to pay $1.3 billion in bonds as Forney has done. Let’s get ahead of this in November. Greenville ISD has been fortunate to maintain 70+ year old buildings as well as manage minimal growth to a few portables, but that is changing beyond anything imagined. Texas as a whole is a destination state and the counties bordering Collin and Dallas can only grow up and not out, impacting our city and others around us. The best time to take action to address needs is now before interest rates and other barriers become impossible to overcome. Our architects and partners on this project indicate supply chains have eased, and they are committed to managing the bond project with the inherent challenges.
We haven’t effectively addressed growth in 20 years, but we have saved our community an incredible amount of money on this journey to where we are today. The next chapter is on us to address the influx of more homes and families that add to the school population of Greenville.
The school board went ahead and provided us building plans and useful mockups of what the middle school and like elementary school could look like in the next decade. This too, is funds well spent. We don’t have to duplicate this effort for anymore projects of like magnitude. Money saved again with careful forethought.
I am confident GISD will remain good stewards of the assets entrusted to them the last 80 years. It’s our turn to return the favor. We have much to lose with inaction at this crucial juncture of Greenville’s plan to stay regionally relevant while cultivating a growth-minded workforce. We can achieve both through this election.
Loren Saxton is a Greenville resident and member of GISD’s Citizens Advisory Committee.
