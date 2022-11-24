Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 6.4 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. &&