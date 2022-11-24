We know the Texas Legislature will have a ton of issues on its plate when it goes back into session in January.
Lawmakers have signaled interest in tackling border security operations, making the grid more reliable, addressing energy costs, fixing a broken foster care system, property tax relief, election law, human trafficking and prison air conditioning to name a few.
Yet there is another pressing concern that we believe needs serious consideration. We speak of water and making sure present and future generations of Texans have a reliable supply.
Recent polling by the nonpartisan think tank Texas 2036 found that almost nine out of 10 Texas voters are concerned about their community’s access to water during during times of drought. A clear majority, 82%, agree that the state should boost investments that expand our water supply to include new reservoirs, desalination plants and water conservation strategies.
A Texas Voter Poll showed that 84% of voters support the Legislature’s creation of a new fund to fix the state’s broken-down water systems.
The American Society of Civil Engineers has awarded the state’s drinking water infrastructure with the mediocre grade of a C- because of aging systems, leaks and neglect.
Those situations can be found right here under the streets of Greenville in the older parts of town.
The state’s wastewater infrastructure gets an even worse grade of D.
Surveys conducted by the EPA show that billions of dollars are needed over the next decades to refurbish aging systems.
Given the need and interest by voters to address water infrastructure, the Texas Legislature has the green light to act in an effective, bi-partisan manner, especially with a projected $27 billion budget revenue surplus.
Polling data indicates that although voters favor using this windfall for education, tax relief and the grid, they also support investments in water.
The state needs to fashion a forward-thinking investment strategy by starting and capitalizing a new fund dedicated to fixing our aging, deteriorating and leaking infrastructure. This fund must be aligned with wise policies that identify water systems that are failing or at-risk and crafting regional solutions where communities work together.
As specters of drought and failing infrastructure continue to bedevil Texas, an opportunity exists during the next legislative session to enact meaningful changes for the betterment of all.
