Dear Editor:
On Dec. 22, the Annie Moses Band appeared at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. My wife and I purchased five tickets and planned for a friend of ours to meet us at the show with her two children.
We’ve attended many shows at the Auditorium, me especially since I am a music writer. The auditorium and staff are always very professional and warm and friendly.
Seeing the weather predicted before the show was troubling. It was predicted to be one of the worst weather days our area has experienced in years. We live two hours from Greenville and our friend is one hour away. I was especially concerned; I am a retired firefighter and fire chief who has experienced many disastrous cold weather events. I called the Auditorium ticket office two days beforehand and left a message. The recording said, “Your call will be returned in 24 hours.” Nobody ever called back. In my message I never asked for a refund, the tickets weren’t expensive and that thought never entered my mind. I expressed that it was extremely dangerous weather to drive in. I also said, “I’d be willing to donate my tickets to a local group if they could get to the auditorium safely.” All the local weather stations had a life-threatening alerts which said, “stay off the roads if possible.” The temperature at showtime turned out to be 9 degrees with a wind chill of -13 below zero. Wind gusts on the highway were up to 40 mph! Extremely dangerous! I was not going to risk my wife or my friend’s children to go to a show in those outside conditions.
I wasn’t angry, until my wife showed me a Facebook post from the Auditorium that read, “If you are coming from out of town and don’t want to drive back, stay the night in one of our fantastic hotels!” Really? This is one of the most careless statements I have ever read. Does the person who wrote this realize, in this day and age, people don’t have money pouring out of their pockets for hotel rooms? How about paying a baby-sitter for all night? How about leaving your animals unattended in zero weather with death like wind chills? Whoever wrote this should apologize. The weather wasn’t changing that much by the next morning!
I’d like to come to see the Oak Ridge Boys and write the show up for my magazine. I grew up down the road from Duane Allen in Taylortown. But I won’t be coming again to the Municipal Auditorium for a show. I’m not going to support a venue who cares more about the money than it cares for the safety of its patrons.
Coy M. Prather
Montalba, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.