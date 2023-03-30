While I acknowledge the benefit of “school choice,” I also recognize the value of making education through high school universally available to children residing in the state of Texas. I believe every adult citizen of Texas benefits when every child is afforded the opportunity to earn at least a high school diploma without regard to socio-economic status, ethnicity, sex, or any other demographic variable. Such universal benefit justifies universal sharing of the costs of providing such an education.
I believe any voucher system implemented to allow school choice should serve as an alternative means of funding universal public education for all students. Anything less than such full funding would serve to discriminate against students from lower income families, students of color, and students living in areas where private education is frequently unavailable. Such funding of universal public education could be derived from property taxes levied statewide at a universal flat rate, or through an increase in the state sales tax. This method of funding universal public education would allow school choice without subjecting dependent and minor children to discrimination due to conditions over which they have no control.
I also believe legislators remember the Constitutional provision for separation of church and state. It will be improper to allow any academic facility to include religious indoctrination of any kind in their curriculum. In our zeal to promote the Christian faith in our society, I believe we must be careful not to open the door to other religions who might wish to indoctrinate children in legal systems or religious faiths that are inherently contradictory to our Constitution and the rule of law within Texas and the United States. Such difficulties could be avoided if all K through 12 schools receiving state funding were required to teach an academic curriculum approved by the state of Texas which is free of religious indoctrination. Religious organizations of any faith could continue to teach their children the tenants of their faith outside of school classrooms and hours, e.g. Sunday School.
Finally, I believe that any “freedom of choice” legislation enacted should require that all educational facilities receiving state funds be required to meet the same standards of service. To require some schools to provide transportation, classes for special needs students, “no child left behind” educational programs, and universal admission without behavioral standards or academic criteria while allowing other schools to provide fewer services or require more stringent standards of admission is inherently discriminating against children who are entirely dependent on their parents. I believe justice demands that both “private” or “parochial” schools provide the same services as “public” schools or, alternatively, that “public” schools be freed of the obligation to admit all students regardless of academic ability or behavioral maturity and be allowed to limit the range of academic services provided.
Bobby Nieman
Quinlan
