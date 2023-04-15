I’ve lived in Greenville since 2005 and I selected Greenville for the small-town atmosphere with a nice downtown and a good selection of larger retail stores. It was far enough from Dallas that I didn’t have to deal with the “Big City” issues that I had tired of in the large city I moved from. Almost daily we are told by our elected leaders how we should think, act and live our lives.
This starts at the top with the president, goes throughout the houses of Congress and then to our state’s governors and so on. Throughout our history we have heard people telling us how we need to think, but none have echoed so loudly with me as a recent quote from Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom. “Let the City Council decide what is best for our citizens.”
There have been several opinion pieces calling for a vote on the $65 million bond for new recreational facilities and upgrades to the Reecy Davis Recreation Center. The mayor claims untruths from the Let Us Vote Coalition, who return the same. The City Council took a poll and it was positive in favor of the bond. Did they poll those of us in the older and underdeveloped parts of Greenville. Not that I’ve discovered. I did my own poll at the recent swap meet of real folks that work hard and most are getting close to moving further away from Greenville if not Hunt County because the City Council, who knows what’s best for me, is trying to make this east Dallas. Well, they are getting it. We have an increase in the homeless population pushing their carts and camping anywhere they can, even if it means breaking into an empty building that someone else is paying the taxes on (where’s that taxpayer vote?) We have beggars outside gas stations often demanding your spare change and in some occasions disrespectfully or violently so. We have human beings urinating in public because they have nowhere they can call a home and the gas stations no longer welcome them indoors. Welcome to east Dallas folks!
I dreamed my entire life of owning my own home and in 2007 my wife and I signed the papers on ours. We paid it off in 2020 and are now seriously contemplating selling it and leaving Hunt County. People who leave here don’t pay the taxes the mayor’s “half-full” glass is banking on. Look at the City Council and look at the paper’s Public Notices. Frequently Ellis Properties needs a zoning change or some other thing to improve our lives in the city. The City Council seems to be, as most government entities, serving their own interests and bank accounts in the name of the citizens. I know that even if they get brave enough to let all of the citizens vote, the bond may still pass, but I’ll remind everyone to remember their thoughts on these type of issues the next time a City Council representative or the mayor are up for election. Mayor Ransom, with all due respect, this is a democracy not a dictatorship and the citizens do and should have an input in what is best for us.
Jeff Pettis is a Greenville resident since 2005.
