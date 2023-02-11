Although expanding development in North Texas seems to be fait accompli, we know that not everyone in the cities surrounding the Metroplex, including Greenville, are happy passengers aboard the growth train.
Many longtime residents of places like Greenville, Royse City and Rockwall fear their communities are being subsumed into the Dallas-Forth Worth megalopolis. They point to places like Garland, Mesquite and Frisco, places that once had their own distinct characters and identities and sense of community. Today they’re seen by many as mere appendages to Dallas.
According to the Census Bureau, the DFW metro area saw the largest population growth in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021. The population swelled by 97,290 people during that time.
What that means of course is more cars and trucks, more highway congestion and expansion, a greater need for water resources, a bigger appetite for electrical power and thousands of more rooftops that will need police and fire protection. It also means more schools and jail space, and the list goes on.
In Royse City for instance, where growth continues unabated, the school district has proposed an $863 million bond issue to expand its footprint to accommodate exploding enrollment, which is up nearly 24% in five years. Royse City school officials pledge that taxpayers will not have to shoulder the cost through higher taxes. The cost, they say, will largely be covered through an expansion of the tax base.
Rockwall County, too, has seen stunning growth. If enrollment hits the school district’s end-of-the-year projection, RISD will see a 46.7% growth in enrollment in just five years.
Concerns about unfettered growth have prompted newly elected Rockwall County Judge Frank New and the Commission’s Court to begin updating the county’s subdivision regulations to act as a speed bump to slow what he calls “out-of-control development in our county.”
Though Greenville has yet to see the same frenzied pace of development occurring in Rockwall and Royse City, our city, too, is experiencing a boom, especially in housing. The city is taking steps to address the situation by bolstering its water resources, and the Hunt County Transportation Committee is planning for major upgrades to the local network of roads and highways to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.
Depending on one’s viewpoint, rapid growth can be good or bad. Good mainly because it expands economic opportunity and brings more choices for consumers and opportunities for entertainment, education and cultural enrichment. Bad because it leads to urbanization of areas that once had a rural character and charm, and bad because it brings traffic snarls and a constant need to build more and more infrastructure as older parts of a city stagnate.
As they plan for the inevitable, we urge our civic leaders to weigh both sides of the growth equation and try to manage growth to the optimum advantage of all citizens — not just the money-makers. As the saying goes, you can manage growth or it will manage you.
