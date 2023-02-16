In this democracy of ours, perhaps no elected position has as much direct bearing on a community as those of the local school board, city council or commissioners court.
The decisions made by these elected leaders have direct, tangible impacts on the lives of local citizens in everything from the taxes they pay to the streets they drive on to the safety of schools and neighborhoods. Local city, school and county leaders are tasked with being wise stewards of public money; with maintaining the safety, cleanliness and comfort of public buildings; with responding to concerns of constituents. Members of the council and the commissioners court are responsible for the condition of public streets and roads. They set the tone for growth and development. Members of the school board are expected to make decisions that benefit the safety and education of our school children. All these elected leaders are expected to behave honestly and in the best interest of the community.
Make no mistake, they have a tough and often thankless job to do — a job that comes with little to no compensation. They are forced to make difficult decisions and open themselves up to criticism and second-guessing by dissatisfied citizens.
Although they make decisions with which you might disagree, they nonetheless deserve our respect for stepping up and providing leadership for our schools, city and county.
The deadline to file as a candidate for the GISD school board or the Greenville City Council is Friday. As of Wednesday, three people had tossed their hats in the ring for the City Council election, two in Place 3 and one in Place 4. Three people also have stepped forward to run for the school board — one for each open seat. These people deserve a thank you for their willingness to serve and for their civic engagement.
If you believe change needs to come to the city or the school district, there’s still time for you — if you’re qualified — to file for a place on the ballot.
Meanwhile, we encourage all registered voters to make your voices heard on May 6 in this important exercise of democracy.
