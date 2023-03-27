How many more of our precious children will die before Republicans in Texas pass common sense gun safety laws?
On a recent Monday morning in Arlington, two students were injured in a school shooting less than three weeks after U.S. Rep Tony Gonzales, whose district includes Uvalde, was censured by the Republican Party of Texas for voting his conscience, rather than toe the party line, over gun safety. Has the Republican Party become the Mafia? Should we address Governor Abbott now as "Godfather?" Why bother with elections when we can just have party leaders, not chosen by the electorate, dictate government policy?
Kathleen Capehart
Commerce
