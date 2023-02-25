Information arising from the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) outlined some worrisome trends taking place in the Greenville Independent School District.
GISD received a less-than-inspiring overall grade of C from the most recent TEA accountability rating. For context, the nearby Royse City, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Bland districts received A’s. Commerce, Quinlan, Celeste, Wolfe City, Boles and Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy all received B’s. Only Campbell ISD matched GISD’s grade of C.
That grade paired with the TAPR report points to some troubling signs in our GISD classrooms. Chief among them is teacher experience, which lags behind state averages in nearly every category. For instance, more than a quarter of GISD teachers are in their first year, while the percentage of first-year teachers statewide is 7.9%, according to the TAPR report.
We know that GISD is challenged in its efforts to retain competent, experienced teachers.
To be sure, the retention of talented, committed classroom educators is a difficult challenge facing school districts across the state and nation. But the problem seems a bit more pronounced here.
Some of the reasons we’ve heard for teachers moving on from Greenville include student discipline, or the lack thereof. Back in November, a substitute teacher courageously addressed the school board about what she believes is a systemic lack of student discipline in GISD. Theresa Walker said middle-schoolers sit and play with their phones instead of paying attention. When a student threatened her life, she reported the threat and was told “that sort of thing happens all the time.”
We’ve also heard that some teachers leave Greenville because they do not have time to adequately prepare and plan course work. As a result, the district has inserted into next year’s calendar regular teacher planning days for one or two Fridays a month. We applaud the move.
Another reason given by some teachers who leave the district is simply that GISD offers lower pay than comparable districts. At its most recent meeting, GISD administrators said they’ve begun the application process for a TEA program called Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment, a pay-enhancement mechanism in effect in Quinlan for the past two years. Recently, 33 of QISD’s best teachers received checks ranging from $6,630 to $25,840. The same program should be in effect in Greenville today.
There are many more reasons, of course, why good teachers choose to move on. However, in order for GISD to improve the academic outcomes for its roughly 5,500 students, the majority of which are considered economically disadvantaged, it needs a stable of experienced, committed classroom teachers – teachers who are fairly compensated, enjoy strong support in the realm of classroom discipline and have adequate time to prepare for the critically important job at hand. For without them, GISD will continue to languish in mediocrity.
Herald-Banner
