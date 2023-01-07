Mr. Prather,
I wanted to reach out in response to your letter.
First, I want to sincerely apologize for failing to return your call. Our box office manager normally handles phone communication with ticket-holders and she was out recovering from a health issue and it is completely my fault that I didn’t respond to you within our normal time frame.
I also want to apologize for our Facebook post. My role for the city is two-fold – I manage the GMA and I am also the Tourism Manager. Because of my job, I regularly look for ways to encourage people to stay overnight here in Greenville for all manner of events. While the weather was certainly cold and windy, my intention was never to put anyone in harm’s way to make a few dollars for the city. Rather, I was hoping to encourage those coming to the show to stay here in our wonderful town and enjoy what Greenville has to offer. This is something I do regularly for the city and it was not meant to bear ill-will towards anyone in any way.
It is my hope that my interactions with the people I meet are always framed with kindness and compassion and I attempt to live my life this way every day. To hear that someone found something I wrote hurtful was upsetting to me personally as I did not intend any offense to anyone. As someone who encourages people to visit Greenville and enjoy our growing city on a daily basis, I must operate under the assumption that people will not spend money on a hotel when they cannot afford to do so. I am a former minister and currently serve on our local United Way board and I work with our community to alleviate poverty and suffering wherever we can. I certainly did not expect that anyone would take the post about the concert as a heartless attempt at money-grubbing and, again, this was not and never will be my intent in this role.
It saddens me that you feel you cannot return to the GMA for future events. I hope that you might find it in your heart to reconsider and visit Greenville and the GMA again in the future. Thank you for sharing your thoughts and feelings on this matter and I hope you can empathize with my reasoning outlined above.
Sincerely,
Micah McBay
GMA & Tourism Manager
City of Greenville
