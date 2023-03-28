Dear Editor:
The Greenville City Council has determined the sports park needs a state-of-the-art recreation facility. That may be, but If this project is needed so badly and such a good idea it seems to me a savvy investor would want in on this deal, so let’s look a little deeper.
Estimated cost of the project is $65 million. If you finance that for 30 years it will cost you approximately $100 million in principle and interest. If you have the cash and want to invest, considering lost interest, dividends and other returns on your liquid assets it would still cost you approximately $100 million.
In the interest of open, fair and ethical negotiations you should know and understand that IF all the projected leagues, tournaments, concessions, rental fees, membership, etc., happen, the facility will still lose over $200,000 a year. For 30 years, that’s over $6 million, making your total investment in excess of $106 million. Who wants in ... no one? Next step would be to take this idea on Shark Tank and see how many want to jump in and be a partner. Still no takers, well let’s just approve a Certificate of Obligation, which are to be used in the event of an unplanned emergency, and pass the cost on to the taxpayer without asking the registered voter by ballot. Of course, we can justify this idea from the recent survey of approximately 1,800 respondents, less than 10 percent of the city population, with over 200 of the respondents not living within the city limits, but saying “oh yes” we need this facility.
Rest assured, I’m not opposed to a recreation facility if a majority of voters approve such an action. What I can’t understand is what makes the City Council believe they have the ethical right and authority to pass such an action without asking. Back to the Certificate of Obligation — is this an emergency? What the City Council has is a moral and ethical obligation to protect the best interest of the citizen and prudent use of our tax dollars. Why is the City Council so opposed to and reluctant to propose this question on a ballot? Could it be there was a 50-5- split on the survey supporting a tax increase to pay for it, they don’t believe it will pass a vote, they know what’s best for the citizens, or the Council just wants to say “Look what I did for you?”
Paul Park
Greenville
