I read the article in the Thursday, Feb. 2 edition of the Herald Banner concerning school choice and vouchers with great interest.
Although not knowing how the questions in the quoted survey were worded it makes it hard to interpret the results as they were reported in the article. It was stated that 61% of Texans support “a law” presumably that would allow taxpayer-funded vouchers to be used to place a child in a private school. I have to wonder how many Texans would support a law if they knew the results of similar laws that have been passed recently in other states. Wisconsin, Indiana and Arizona, have had vouchers for several years, and Utah is currently considering school voucher legislation.
Arizona’s law is considered the gold standard by voucher supporters. In Arizona it is reported that high-income zip codes are overrepresented in voucher applications while low-income zip codes are vastly underrepresented. Nearly half (45%) of the applicants came from the wealthiest quarter of students in the state, but more disturbing is the fact that 80% of the applicants were not in public school — meaning these students were already attending private schools, being home schooled or are just entering schooling and are not being “rescued” from a “failing” school. Only 3.5% of all applicants came from zip codes that qualified for the earlier version of school vouchers that sought to help kids living in failing districts. Arizona is unable to measure academic impacts of the voucher program because there were no accountability measures in the legislation.
Indiana has had similar concerning results with its voucher program. Since Indiana expanded its voucher program in 2011, most vouchers have simply gone to students already enrolled. Of the 44,376 students enrolled in private schools and using vouchers in Indiana, only 421 of those students had moved from a failing public school, putting a huge hole in the argument that vouchers are there to “save” children from terrible schools.
Most supporters of school vouchers claim their support is due to kids being forced to attend a failing school and their desire to help those kids move to a better option, presumably a private or religious school. However, it seems the current legislative proposals do not actually accomplish that. They only provide extra money going to parents who already have their kids enrolled in private schools, at the expense of pulling much needed dollars from the public school system.
Much of what I have stated in this letter can be viewed in an article published in the Idaho Statesman at the following link: https://www.yahoo.com/news/facts-idaho-school-voucher-supporters-110000492.html.
John Kelso of Greenville is a former GISD school board president.
