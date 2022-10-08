Yes! It’s October, my favorite month of the year! It’s my birth month and Halloween and my partner’s birth month as well. I’m not always happy about sharing my month, but am happy he was born, so I’ll let him have one day of my month (ha ha).
I love October and finally have a pumpkin crop and gourds for the season. We are hosting several yoga and wellness events at Jones Wellness Ranch and in the community this fall. Follow me on Facebook for details of events and classes.
October is Women’s Health Month and there is a spotlight on certain issues such as breast cancer screening and education. October is also Domestic Violence Awareness month, which, although it is NOT a “women’s issue,” it predominately affects women as victims of violence.
Sexual assault awareness month is not until April, when the issue is spotlighted. It does fit into my focus in this column today. Again, not a “women’s issue,” but an issue that affects females throughout the world as the predominate victims.
To kick off the month, I was honored to participate in a performance at the Texan Theater with the fun and fabulous Troupe De’ Lish to put on an entertaining and body-positive show.
As a person with a history in dance, I love the art and the style of dance. The performers all volunteered their time and their talents, and all the money above the production costs will go toward our donation for our bra entry for Bras for the Cause, which assists breast cancer survivors in our community and supports local services and education to battle the demon of breast cancer.
One of the reasons I love dance, especially creative dance, burlesque, and belly dancing are because they are very body-positive forms of dance and artistic expression.
In many dance forms in various cultures, the art of dance embraces the feminine divine and female empowerment. In particular, this group embraced a huge diversity of volunteers of various ages, genders, shapes, sizes and colors.
In my experience, the more we advocate for and embrace body-positivity, the more we bring forth light from darkness. When we see the body as a beautiful and artful creation, we remove shame.
When we view the human body as something that should be honored and revered, we begin to create a culture in which we remove shame from the shape, age, size, of our body.
We release shame and embarrassment from acknowledging and talking about our sexuality and remove judgement from authentic self-expression.
By removing the curtains of shame, we slowly begin to peel back the year and years of oppression about our bodies, and by doing so, we begin to create a culture where people are able to embrace their bodies and their being. If they are ever victimized, they are more likely to feel less shame and can come out of the shadows to ask for help and advocacy.
The more we remove shame and judgement about the human body, the more survivors of breast cancer who may have lost their hair, their breasts, their muscle tone or their energy, can find self-acceptance as they transition through their journey.
Liz Jones is a personal trainer certified through National Federation of Professional Trainers and the Cooper Institute. She has been a health and wellness professional for more than 25 years. She is trained in nutrition. She owns Liz Jones Wellness, LLC and Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville, and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership, strategic management and ethics and leadership. Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
