By Richard Cherwitz
SPECIAL TO THE HERALD-BANNER
In the last decade I have been a frequent contributor to the Greenville Herald-Banner op-ed page, having written dozens of commentaries and letters.
Greenville is the town where my in-laws lived until they passed last year.
Most of these contributions have focused on our country’s political environment, the lack of civil discourse and the fragile state of democracy. Following the November election, I have been reassured that American institutions are resilient and that our nation contains more decent and rational citizens than what I once thought. As a result, I made a promise that I would refrain, at least for a while, from penning political op-eds.
With Thanksgiving, perhaps now more than ever I appreciate the fact that the most important things in our lives are family and friends. No one can take that away from us.
In my case, I am especially thankful for and grateful to my wife Katherine, who grew up in Greenville, and her daughter, Elizabeth, who lives in Houston. I am enormously proud of what they as educators have accomplished to assist young adults, and how they have given back to the world in many loving ways.
On Thanksgiving Day, I will not be thinking about politics. Instead, I shall toast both of these remarkable people.
