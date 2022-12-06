On Dec. 2, Greenville Parks and Recreation put on its annual Parade of Lights, a Christmas parade to break in the holiday season. I was among the dozens of locals that came out to see the shimmering lights, creative floats, and to enjoy some holiday cheer. But as I sat with my family, a float caught my eye. A float flying several Confederate flags. As it got closer, I read the banner that said “The Sons of Confederate Veterans.”
The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) and United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) are organizations known for promoting the mythology of the “Lost Cause.” The Lost Cause is the false claim that the Civil War was not, at its core, about slavery - but about states’ rights, brought on by “northern aggression.” The SCV website states, “The preservation of liberty and freedom was the motivating factor in the South’s decision to fight the Second American Revolution.”
As nice as that sounds - it’s a lie.
This is textbook revisionist history. If the Confederacy wanted to preserve liberty and freedom, it only wanted to do so for white land-owning men. They wanted to preserve a way of life that was built on Black oppression and genocide. To be clear: the Civil War was about slavery. Any claim otherwise is an attempt to reduce the institution of slavery to a mere footnote in history, to wash away the sins of the South. And these are the ideologies the city allowed to ride in the parade Friday night.
We can’t escape the realities of the Civil War here in Texas. I don’t expect anyone to forget their lineage or ignore their history. I’m just asking us to be honest about it. And not to give a platform to those who perpetuate fictitious historical narratives.
We can honor ancestors who fought and died in battle without actively promoting what they were fighting for. The flying of the Confederate flag is a long-debated topic in our country. But it shouldn’t be controversial to say that the South was in the wrong. It shouldn’t be controversial to say that flying the flag that defended one of history’s most horrid human rights violations is an inherently offensive act.
On the application for the parade, the Greenville Parks & Recreation department website stated, “No political/controversial messaging will be allowed.” What could be more political or controversial than a float that perpetuates lies about American history? I have a sneaking suspicion that if I’d applied to be in the parade and flew a Black Lives Matter flag, it would not have gone over as smoothly. This isn’t an argument about whether the SCV has the right to fly their flag, but one about whether they should’ve been allowed to do so at a city-sponsored event.
I would love to attend next year’s parade. But if they continue to allow Confederate flags to fly, I won’t be there to see them.
Melanie Williams
Greenville
