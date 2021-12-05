To the Editor:
I have been driving around town and looking at all the progress around the $50 million street bond. I have noticed a lot of activity on the streets in the neighborhoods behind the waterpark and wondered why we are putting down new asphalt there as opposed to the North Greenville streets.
At the last city council meeting we were told that those streets were getting close to being in bad shape and so we are repairing them now before they have a chance to become really bad.
What? Aren’t there some already really bad streets in the northern part of the city that we could start doing?
It was also announced that soon we would start on one of the neighborhoods at the very southern edge of the city, so I took a drive down those streets to check out their condition.
Not that bad. It was stated that this particular development was only 15 years old. So why are we fixing streets that are only 15 years old when we have 85+-year-old streets on the North side of town that are in terrible shape?
A better question might be why do (did) we allow a developer to build streets that will only last 15 years before we have to fix them?
Have you driven around the new Stonewood Estates development and seen what it looks like? Perhaps that is the kind of development we need to see more of in Greenville. I
t has large homes build on nice smooth concrete streets with beautiful classic lampposts for lighting instead of wooden telephone poles. There are even trees planted in every front yard. Plus, I understand they are building a playground for the development. Perfect!
I just don’t understand why we are spending the bond money fixing streets that are almost bad when we have really bad streets in another part of town that could be fixed first.
John Kelso
Greenville
